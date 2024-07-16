ATEEZ's Seonghwa to skip Oakland concert soundcheck after grandfather's demise

ATEEZ's Seonghwa is facing a personal loss as he mourns the unfortunate passing of his grandfather. Despite this, he will honor his commitments by performing at their Oakland concert after attending the funeral in Korea.

ATEEZ’s Seonghwa to attend his grandfather’s funeral before Oakland concert

On July 16, KQ Entertainment announced unfortunate news regarding ATEEZ’s Seonghwa, revealing that his grandfather had passed away. As a result, Seonghwa will be absent from ATEEZ’s soundcheck for their upcoming concert in Oakland on July 17. Despite this, the agency confirmed that Seonghwa will still participate in the concert later that evening after returning to the United States following his grandfather’s funeral in Korea.

In a statement released in English, KQ Entertainment expressed their condolences and addressed the situation with empathy:

"Hello. This is KQ Entertainment.

It is with deepest regrets and sadness that we bring notice of Seonghwa’s grandfather’s passing on the 15th of July.

We extend our heartfelt sympathies and ask for your warm condolences and encouragement for Seonghwa during this time as we keep the dearly departed in our thoughts and prayers.

After careful discussions with the company, Seonghwa has made the decision to return to his schedules in the U.S. after taking time to be with his family and friends for the mourning process and funeral. As such, he will not be participating in the ‘[TOWARDS THE LIGHT : WILL TO POWER] IN OAKLAND’ SOUND CHECK taking place on July 17, but will partake in the concert performance on that day as scheduled.

We ask for your understanding and once again extend our deepest condolences and sympathies and ask for your warm comfort and encouragement for the family and loved ones.

Thank you."

Fans and the K-pop community are rallying in support of Seonghwa and sending messages of support during this difficult time, recognizing his dedication to both his family and his professional commitments.

More about ATEEZ’s latest activities

In 2024, ATEEZ are continuously scripting history as the first K-pop boy group to headline Morocco's Mawazine festival and perform at Japan's BEAT AX Vol.4. They also released their tenth EP Golden Hour: Part.1 along with the lead single Work and its music video.

Furthermore, they also delighted fans with a Seoul fan-meeting titled ATINY's Voyage: From A to Z and have also collaborated with Japanese group BE on the single Hush-Hush.