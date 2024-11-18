‘You made my heart melt’: When BTS’ RM interacted with an Indian ARMY for unexpected letter; know what it said

Who doesn’t want to send a letter to BTS? Even better, when one of the members read it out on stage in front of a live audience. Sounds like a dream right? Well, Sangsanggi was lucky enough to achieve it 9 years ago. She wrote a letter to a show where the group performed and RM read it out loud, thanking her for supporting the septet.

Back in 2015, BTS made an appearance on Simply K-Pop, captivating the audience with an electrifying performance of their fresh hit DOPE. The group’s leader RM had another responsibility: hosting the show. As an MC, he was reading out some letters, in which fans expressed their love for the show. Among those fans were Sangsangii, a young girl from Mizoram, India. She shared that she really loved the show, especially because she is a BTS fan.

RM read out the letter in a sweet voice and responded, “You make my heart melt baby, Thank you so much Sangsangii and I love you too.” He totally won many hearts that day, especially for Indian ARMYs, it was a special moment to get acknowledgment from the leader of their favorite group.

It was the beginning of BTS’ journey in K-pop, so every single support meant a lot for the members and the leader RM didn’t fail to show it.

Watch the clip here:

RM is currently completing his mandatory military enlistment which he joined back in December 2023. He is set to be discharged in June 2025 along with Jimin, V, and Jungkook. SUGA is set to return home in March, while Jin and J-Hope have already completed their services.

On the work front, the BTS leader made his solo comeback back in July with his sophomore studio album Right Place, Wrong Person. The album received global praise, especially fans couldn’t help but applaud his musical brilliance. The title track LOST! ranked high on global music charts, helping RM establish a strong foothold as a solo artist. He is now gearing up for his solo documentary Right People, Wrong Place’s December premiere. The film will showcase his journey with his second solo album.

