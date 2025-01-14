BABYMONSTER to drop Really Like You music video two months after release of debut studio album DRIP

On January 14 KST, YG Entertainment announced the release of the official music video for BABYMONSTER's Really Like You, the fourth track from their debut studio album, DRIP. They also revealed the release date for the much-awaited music video and shared a teaser poster on social media, hinting at the concept of the upcoming video.

The poster features the seven members dressed in blue tracksuits, exuding a warm, cozy vibe. It perfectly captures the sweet, romantic feel of the song, whose music video will be released on January 17 at midnight KST. Really Like You talks about liking someone romantically, with their thoughts and presence making the person's daily life better.

Here's the poster of the song:

From Ruka and Asa's post-intro rap to the melodious flow of the rest of the verses, the song is a calming ode to lovers everywhere. It is a soothing track about a lover missing their beloved and wanting to express how much they love and miss them. The chorus includes the line, "But, boy, I like you, really, really like you," which highlights the pure and innocent side of love. The youthful, refreshing lyrics are eagerly awaiting a visual representation, which will be available in just three days.

Fans have already showered the song with praise since its audio version was released during BABYMONSTER 's DRIP album launch on November 1 at 1 PM KST (9:30 PM IST). DRIP is the group's first full-length studio album, which has significantly boosted their global popularity. Its title track, Drip, is one of the group's most popular songs to date.

BABYMONSTER recently received the Rookie Artist Award at the 39th Golden Disk Awards, earning the status of rising star in the K-pop scene.

