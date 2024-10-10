Bae Suzy celebrates 30th birthday with All the Love You Wish For co-star Kim Woo Bin and crew; See PICS

Bae Suzy celebrated her birthday with the cast and crew of All the Love You Wish For including Kim Woo Bin. The actor also gifted beautiful flowers to Bae Suzy. The idol and actress tanked the staff and Kim Woo Bin on her social media for the birthday celebration and also shared pictures.

On October 10, Bae Suzy took to Instagram and shared pictures from her birthday celebration from the set of All the Love You Wish For. She thanked Kim Woo Bin for giving her pretty flowers and also the staff for celebrating her birthday. In the caption, she wrote, 'Birthday Girl 1. Every All the Love You Wish For staff rolling paper. Sweet Genie who gave me pretty flowers, failed surprise by the hair and makeup team, mom's food. Let's do our best till the end. I love you.

All the Love You Wish For will be streaming on Netflix. Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy will be reuniting after 8 years for this project. They had also starred opposite each other in Uncontrollably Fond.

All the Love You Wish For has been penned by The Glory's writer, Kim Eun Soo. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. Lee Byeong Heon, who is known for Extreme Job, Be Melodramatic and Dream, will be directing the project. Song Hye Kyo will be making a guest appearance in the drama.

Advertisement

The drama is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a genie that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes. My Dearest's fame, Ahn Eun Jin will also be taking on an important role.

ALSO READ: The Fiery Priest 2 FIRST LOOK: Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee and Kim Sung Kyun gear up for more action; SEE PIC