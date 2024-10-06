Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin spotted filming for airport scene in All the Love You Wish For

Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy were seen filming for their new drama All the Love You Wish For. The two actors were seen wearing neat and sleek outfits with vacation-ready looks. The duo reunited for this project after their 2016 melodrama Uncontrollably Fond. Here is a look at Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy shooting for their upcoming series.

On October 5, Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy were spotted filming for All the Love You Wish For. Kim Woo Bin was seen wearing a printed shirt and white pants and Bae Suzy sported a frilly top with bootcut jeans. The two were shooting for a scene set in an airport. The actors also exchanged a laugh as Bae Suzy missed holding the handle of her suitcase.

See Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy filming for All the Love You Wish For below.

All the Love You Wish For will be streaming on Netflix. Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy will be reuniting after 8 years for this project. They had also starred opposite each other in Uncontrollably Fond.

All the Love You Wish For has been penned by The Glory's writer, Kim Eun Soo. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. Lee Byeong Heon, who is known for Extreme Job, Be Melodramatic and Dream, will be directing the project. Song Hye Kyo will be making a guest appearance in the drama.

The drama is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a genie that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes. My Dearest's fame, Ahn Eun Jin will also be taking on an important role.

