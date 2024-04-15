Park Bo Gum, Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup are set to reunite as hosts for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, marking their sixth consecutive year hosting the event. The Baeksang Arts Awards recognize excellence in film, television, and theater in South Korea and are widely regarded as one of the most prestigious entertainment awards in the country.

Park Bo Gum, Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup To host 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

On April 15, it was officially confirmed that Park Bo Gum, Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup will indeed be hosting the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Since the 50th Baeksang Arts Awards, Shin Dong Yup has hosted the ceremony every year except for 2017, when it was hosted by Park Joong Hoon. This year marks Shin Dong Yup's 10th year as a host for the ceremony. Similarly, Suzy has been hosting the ceremony consecutively since the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards, making this her ninth consecutive year as a host. This solidifies her status as an icon of the Baeksang Arts Awards.

Park Bo Gum also marks his sixth year as a co-host, sparking excitement for the enhanced chemistry among the trio. The organizing committee of the Baeksang Arts Awards highlighted that the three MCs collectively bring 25 years of hosting experience to the table, showcasing a chemistry where they can communicate with just a glance. This year holds special significance as it commemorates the 60th anniversary of the awards ceremony. The ceremony is set to be held at COEX on May 7 at 5 PM KST and will be broadcast live via JTBC.

More about Park Bo Gum, Suzy and Shin Dong Yup

Park Bo Gum, currently at 30 years old, made his debut in 2011 and swiftly ascended to stardom, earning recognition for his versatile portrayals in various roles. His acting talents have garnered him prestigious awards such as the Top Excellence Award at the 30th KBS Drama Awards. Notably, he holds the distinction of being the youngest actor ever named Gallup Korea's Actor of the Year. In addition to his acclaim as a Hallyu star, he is also skilled as a model and possesses abilities in singing and dancing, establishing himself as a complete package in the entertainment industry.

Suzy, also known as Bae Suzy, began her journey as an online shopping model before making her debut in the Chinese-Korean girl group Miss A in 2010. She pursued her music career with the group until its disbandment in 2017. Following this, Suzy transitioned into acting, securing roles in various South Korean movies and TV shows. Although she made her TV debut in 2011 with the popular series Dream High, it was her remarkable performances in highly-rated K-dramas that propelled Suzy to international stardom.

Lastly, Shin Dong Yup is a veteran South Korean comedian and television comedy show host. He is an alumnus of the Seoul Institute of the Arts. Shin Dong Yup gained popularity through his appearances on SBS's variety program Happy Saturday and MBC's sitcom Guys n Girls.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun for Best Actor, Moving for Best Drama, and more earn nominations at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards; Check out full list