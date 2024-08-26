Ex-BB Girls' Yujeong and She Would Never Know’s Lee Kyu Han confirm breakup after dating for 1 year

Former Brave Girl member Yujeong and She Would Never Know’s actor Lee Kyu Han announce that they have parted ways after 1 year of dating. The celebrities had confirmed their relationship last year in September. Yujeong is known for being a member of BB Girls and Brave Girls. Lee Kyu Han is a popular actor known for Longing for You.

On August 26, former BB Girls member Yujeong and actor Lee Kyu Han confirmed their breakup. They had announced that they had been dating back in September 2023. Yujeong’s agency R&D Company also confirmed the former couple’s breakup. They have decided to support each other with good feelings.

Yujeong and Lee Kyu Han have a 11-year age gap. The reports of their relationship first surfaced in July 2023. They had initially denied these rumors. Yujong had later explained that back then they were not in a relationship. Lee Kyu Han also shared his side and said that it was best to not discuss as Yujeong was preparing for a career comeback. Two months later in September, they had confirmed that they were in a relationship.

Yujeong is a former member of the South Korean girl groups BB Girls and Brave Girls. After initially struggling to gain widespread recognition, the group skyrocketed to fame in 2021. The group rose to global fame with their hit Rollin. Yujeong made her official debut in February 2016. She also participated in the 2017 idol survival show The Unit and ranked 37th.

Yujeong parted ways with BB Girls in April 2024 and is currently pursuing her solo career.

Lee Kyu Han debuted as an actor in 1998 with the series Love and Success. He rose to fame with the 2005 romance comedy My Lovely Sam Soon. He is also known for his roles in She Would Never Know, May I Help You and more. He wil be appearing in the upcoming drama The Judge From Hell which stars Park Shin Hye.

