BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s 2nd solo album arriving soon? Chinese fan’s alleged conversation with singer creates buzz

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo released her solo debut album ME back in March 2023. Since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating her comeback. Although the singer has returned to her actress mode after 3 years, new music from her is still due. Now, a fan who attended BLACKPINK’s fan sign event claims that the singer revealed to have been working on her second solo album.

On August 8, BLACKPINK completed 8 years since their debut in 2016. On the special occasion, the K-pop ensemble held a fan sign event, marking their first group appearance in a while. A Chinese fan who attended the event revealed her conversation with Jisoo at the event.

According to her, when she said that BLINKs are eagerly waiting for her 2nd solo album, the FLOWER singer replied that she is working on it. To further get a confirmation, the fan asked her “It will definitely happen, right?” Jisoo assured with a simple yes.

Although the authenticity of this alleged conversation can’t be proved, fans can still look forward to a new album release from Jisoo.

On the work front, Jisoo has been keeping busy with her acting comeback. Following the individual contract expiration with YG Entertainment, she followed in the footsteps of her BLACKPINK bandmates Jennie and Lisa and established BLISSOO, her new label.

Since then, her solo comeback rumor has been in the air. While Jisoo hasn’t hinted at a new music release yet, she sure is making her highly-anticipated return to the K-drama land.

Most recently, she completed the filming schedule for her upcoming zombie-themed drama Influenza with Park Jung Min. Though a particular release date is yet to be unveiled, the drama is preparing for a 2024 premiere. This will also mark Jisoo’s return to acting, 3 years after her debut drama Snowdrop aired.

On the other hand, she also wrapped up the filming for her debut film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. Set to premiere in the summer of 2025, this film will also feature A-list actors like Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chase Soo Bin, and more.

Now, all eyes are on Jisoo’s much-awaited solo comeback.

