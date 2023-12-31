Best 2023 historical K-drama poll: Rowoon's The Matchmakers wins, Namgoong Min's My Dearest follows

The Matchmakers featuring Rowoon and Choi Yi Hyun and My Dearest featuring Namgoong Min and Ahn Ji Hyun received the most votes for the best historical drama of 2023. The Matchmakers is a romance comedy which tells the story of two individuals in the Joseon era who help people find the right match.

The Matchmakers voted as best 2023 historical drama, My Dearest takes second place

The Matchmakers received a whopping 73 percent votes and topped the list of best 2023 historical K-drama. The romantic comedy tells the story of two widowers Shim Jung Woo, played by Rowoon, and Jung Soon Deok, played by Choi Yi Hyun, who take charge of finding matches for Jeoson’s era unmarried people who are struggling to find the right person for themselves as they were considered unmarriageable back then because of their older age. Shim Jung Woo is an intelligent man who is selected to be the princess’ husband and become a government official. After the princess' sudden death during the wedding ceremony, according to the rules of Joseon times, he can’t marry or get a post in the office. Jung Soon Deok is the best matchmaker in the city who also sells cosmetics and accessories to women. The two of them get involved to help people find their perfect match.

My Dearest featuring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin came second with 17 percent votes. The drama gained mass popularity as part two even got extended for extra episodes. The last episode ran for 100 minutes and gained massive viewership. The historical piece is set in the 1600s when Korea was under the Qing Dynasty. It tells the story of a myterious man who starts appearing in society circles. Though he appears cheerful, he harbours a dark secret. When he crosses paths with Yoo Gil Chae, his life changes.

Song of Bandits, Our Blooming Youth, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract also received a lot of love and attention from fans.

