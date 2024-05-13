Top 10 Difference Between Solo Leveling Anime And Manhwa

The anime version of Solo Leveling differs from the original manhwa in quite a few ways, even from the very first episode. There are around ten changes, big or small, that affect how the story is told. Some are tiny differences, while others introduce entirely new stuff to the plot.

Even with all these changes, the Solo Leveling anime still meets the high expectations of fans. Surprisingly, none of the differences seem to mess things up. It's quite impressive, especially since turning a manhwa, which is already an adaptation of a light novel, into an anime can be tricky. The anime team has to squish and tweak things to fit the animated format, sometimes pulling from the original light novel or creating entirely new scenes. A-1 Pictures handles this challenge really well.

1. Jinwoo Talks to Jinah About the Raid

In the anime, there's a really crucial moment when Jinwoo has to face the tough choice of killing Hwang Dongsuk and his team in the C-rank dungeon. This scene gets a lot of attention in episode 7, and they added a brilliant moment to emphasize its importance. In the manhwa, it's a bit different. Jinwoo and Jinah are just hanging out in their apartment, not saying much. Jinah notices Jinwoo's good mood because he's treating her to chicken wings. Then, the chapter jumps to Jinwoo realizing he can't get drunk. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In the anime, Jinah brings up Jinwoo's recent raid during their conversation. This prompts Jinwoo to think back on what happened and the tough choices he had to make. It's a moment that really digs into Jinwoo's character development and shows how much he's been changed by the System in a short time. It adds depth to his character arc and highlights the impact of his actions on him personally.

2. Kim Sangshik's Death Was Cut Short

In episode 9 of the anime, there's a subtle change from the manhwa when Kim Sangshik, one of the survivors of the Double Dungeon, is attacked by Kang Taeshik. In the manhwa, Sangshik recalls conversations with his wife and children, remembering why he became a hunter and promising to return to his family who needs him. This flood of memories makes him desperately want to survive when Jinwoo and the others find him.

In the anime, Jinwoo and his group find Sangshik already gravely injured. He apologizes to Jinwoo and sadly passes away despite Joohee's attempts to save him. Unlike the manhwa, the anime doesn't delve into Sangshik's thoughts at that moment. Instead, it includes a quick scene of Sangshik with his family in the episode before the raid. Even though Sangshik is a minor character, his death in the manhwa feels more dramatic and impactful because of that extra insight into his character at the crucial moment.

3. Jinwoo Drinks Kasaka's Venom Against Cerberus

One of the standout changes in the anime version of Solo Leveling was Jinwoo's showdown with Cerberus, which got a major upgrade from the manhwa. In the anime, Jinwoo has a sudden realization that he still has Kasaka's venom, and he uses it at the last moment to gain an extra edge in defeating the three-headed guardian. The venom reduces physical damage taken by 20%, but it also decreases Jinwoo's strength by 35%. It becomes a crucial factor in the battle, adding an extra layer of strategy and intensity.

In the manhwa, Jinwoo's battle with Cerberus doesn't involve venom at all. Instead, he drinks the venom after realizing his immunity to poison while hanging out at home with Jinah. When he tests out the venom, he finds that the automatic detoxification removes any buffs it provides almost instantly, making the venom pretty much useless in battle.

Advertisement

4. Joohee Gets a Call From Her Parents

In the grand scheme of things, Joohee, the B-rank healer who becomes friends with Jinwoo early on, doesn't have a big role in the story. However, the anime takes the opportunity to flesh out her character and the world of Solo Leveling. In episode 8, there's a short scene exclusive to the anime where Joohee's mother calls to check up on her. Her mother seems worried and suggests that Joohee should quit being a hunter and help with the family business instead. It's a small but meaningful addition that adds depth to Joohee's character and her motivations.

Joohee, still grappling with the aftermath of the Double Dungeon trauma, faces a pivotal moment where she must confront her abilities and choose not to give up. Just then, she gets a request to join a D-rank raid, reuniting her with Jinwoo. Though brief, this scene sheds light on the harsh reality of hunter society, where many, like Joohee, carry lasting mental scars, regardless of their strength as E-rank hunters. It's a sobering glimpse into the darker side of their world.

5. Kim Sangshik Opens the Doors to the Double Dungeon

In the rising action of Solo Leveling's first episode, Sung Jinwoo's group of hunters comes across an anomaly in the D-ranked dungeon they've entered. They stumble upon a long tunnel leading to a separate room, an incredibly rare phenomenon known as the double dungeon. With uncertainty hanging in the air, the group of 13 (17 in the manhwa) debates whether they should proceed or not. Eventually, they take a vote, and thanks to Jinwoo serving as the tiebreaker, they narrowly decide to enter the double dungeon.

The situation remains consistent between the anime and the manhwa, but there's a slight deviation in who gives the final push for the group to enter the double dungeon. In the manhwa, it's team leader Song who pushes open the doors, while in the anime, it's Kim Sangshik. Though seemingly minor, this change could have implications for the guilt that both Song and Kim experience later in the manhwa, and it will be interesting to see how this carries over to the anime.

6. Sung Jinwoo Is Stabbed By a Goblin

Both the Solo Leveling manhwa and the anime excel in portraying Sung Jinwoo's initially weak position as a hunter, emphasizing his status as the weakest E-rank underdog. However, the anime takes it up a notch by adding visceral combat details within the first dungeon that Jinwoo enters. This heightened focus on the intensity of the battles further emphasizes Jinwoo's struggle and adds depth to his character development.

Advertisement

In the manhwa, the fight scenes against goblins are quick and flashy, showcasing the strength difference between Jinwoo and the other D-rank and C-rank hunters. Jinwoo manages to defeat one goblin and obtain its essence stone, albeit with some injuries. However, the anime adds a new scene where Jinwoo is ambushed by another goblin after his victory. He's stabbed in the stomach, resulting in a frightening injury with a large pool of blood spreading from his body. This additional scene further exaggerates Jinwoo.

7. Jinwoo’s Choice of Weapon Changes

In the world of Solo Leveling, hunters are super important. When they awaken, their powers stay the same forever. So, what they wield, like weapons, becomes really crucial. Take Sung Jinwoo for example. In the anime, he heads into a dungeon at a construction site carrying just a knife. But when he faces off against goblins, that knife breaks! It puts him in big trouble because then he gets stabbed.

In the anime, there's this new scene where Sung Jinwoo faces goblins in a dungeon, armed with a knife. But in the original manhwa, he doesn't carry any weapon. In a flashback in chapter 4, he explains that he stopped bringing weapons because they break easily and cost more than what he earns. This shows how desperate Jinwoo is as a hunter, trying hard to make money for his mother's treatment.

8. Yoo Jinho and Han Song-Yi Make Cameos Together

In the Solo Leveling manhwa, there are some really popular characters that fans love. And when the anime came out, the creators made sure to include those fan favorites. In the first episode of the anime, they show scenes of hunters getting their ranks tested and going through initiation training for the association. It's basically just giving viewers more background info about the world of the anime.

In the Solo Leveling anime, there are some cool Easter eggs for fans of the manhwa. For example, you'll spot Yoo Jinho, who becomes Sung Jinwoo's vice-guild master, and Han Song-Yi, who's Jinwoo's sister's classmate. In the manhwa, they have different relationships with Jinwoo, but in the anime, they appear together as strangers after they awaken. It's a neat surprise for fans!

9. The Anime Is in Japanese

The production of the Solo Leveling anime by A-1 Pictures, a Japanese studio, naturally stirs up controversy and speculation due to the cultural differences it must navigate. While the original light novel and manhwa were written in Korean, the anime adaptation is voiced in Japanese because of its Japanese production. This raises questions for fans familiar with future arcs where Sung Jinwoo and other hunters interact internationally.

Advertisement

Fortunately, the international release of the anime has worked hard to maintain consistency despite the language switch. However, the version aired in Japan replaced Korean names (like Sung Jinwoo) with Japanese names (like Shun Mizushino) and swapped Korean locations (like Seoul) with Japanese ones (like Tokyo). This was said to be for localization, aiming to make Japanese viewers feel more immersed. When these changes were announced nearly two years ago, it caused quite a stir. But with the recent international release on January 6 still keeping the Korean names, the language change controversy seems to have gone unnoticed.

10. The Jeju Island Prologue That Never Happened

The first episode of Solo Leveling kicks off with a flashback to Jeju Island in Korea, where an S-rank Gate outbreak floods the island with giant killer ants. This extended opening scene is a great way to set up the universe of the series. It's also a treat for longtime fans, as they get to see cameos of prominent S-rank hunters like Baek Yoonho, Choi Jong-In, and Min Byung-Gyu, who only appear later in the manhwa adaptation.

Advertisement

In the Solo Leveling manhwa, the entire event of the S-rank Gate outbreak on Jeju Island isn't depicted at all. While it fits into the overall Solo Leveling story, this specific expedition shown in the anime was never drawn before. The designs for the ants were actually taken from a future arc on Jeju Island, where Jinwoo and other S-rank hunters try to reclaim the island. In the manhwa, only references to failed earlier expeditions were made, leaving a perfect blank for the anime to fill in while giving the series a grand opening.

Solo Leveling is available from Crunchyroll.

ALSO READ: Solo Leveling Anime Ending Explained: Why Was It Controversial? Explained