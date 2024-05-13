Will Stray Kids and TWICE renew their contracts with JYP Entertainment after expiration?

Stray Kids is a prominent K-pop boy band that has been making waves in the K-pop industry since 2018. Likewise, TWICE is recognized for releasing chart-topping songs, solidifying their position as one of the top girl groups in K-pop.

In new developments, it has come to light that the tenure contracts of Stray Kids and TWICE are close to expiration soon. The question now arises whether both K-pop giants will continue or not with JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kids and TWICE’s contracts with JYP Entertainment are expiring soon

Stray Kids and TWICE are undoubtedly the biggest names under JYP Entertainment and their presence in the K-pop scene nationally and internationally is indispensable.

On May 13, 2024, Hana Securities reduced the target stock price of JYP Entertainment in view of limited artists' activities in the second quarter of the year.

On this day, it was also reported that the 7-year tenure contract of Stray Kids who debuted seven years ago will be expiring soon. Additionally, the girl group TWICE’s 10-year tenure contract also stands close to expiration and will be up for renewal besides Stray Kids.

There has been no announcement regarding the same or a possible date for the renewal. It should be noted that it can not be confirmed as of yet whether Stray Kids or TWICE will renew their contracts or not. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

It was also reported that Stray Kids’ comeback and upcoming tour will take place in the second half of the year. Along with this, JYP Entertainment reportedly is thinking of launching a new boy group after 7 years in the second half of the year.

Know Stray Kids’ recent activities

Stray Kids dropped their highly awaited digital single Lose My Breath featuring popular American pop singer Charlie Puth on May 10. The song was met with love and admiration from fans.

In other news, Stray Kids announced their Korean comeback on July 19, 8 months after dropping their last mini album ROCK-STAR.

TWICE’s recent activities

TWICE not long ago made their much-awaited Korean comeback by releasing their thirteenth mini-album With YOU-th on February 23 alongside a sparkling music video for lead single ONE SPARK.

Meanwhile, TWICE is gearing up for their Japanese comeback with 5th album DIVE set to be released on July 17.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Stray Kids shares how Chris Hemsworth lifted all members in arms at Met Gala 2024 like real Thor