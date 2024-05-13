Demon Slayer Season 4 Gets New Release Platform For Indian Fans; Spy X Family, Tokyo Revengers & More Get Listed

Riding high on the success of the recently launched JioCinema Premium, the platform is poised to delight its subscribers yet again as it bolsters its content offerings with an all-new Anime slate, starting May 12, 2024. JioCinema will be home to top Anime shows having cult fandom and the launch will be headlined by the global simulcast of Season 4 of Demon Slayer, the most-awaited Anime title.

JioCinema Launches Anime Hub

JioCinema Premium members will have unlimited access to the Anime Hub, with plans starting at Rs. 29 per month. Adding to the anime slate will be the action-packed comedy Spy X Family and classroom chaos in Assassination Classroom. Fans can also enjoy supernatural action-comedy Mob Psycho 100 and time-traveling drama Tokyo Revengers, along with the fantasy adventure Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun and the psychological thriller Welcome to the Elite.

Additionally, fantasy-based That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and spine-tickling mystery The Junji Ito Maniac will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With an aim of growing the Otaku (anime fan) community in India, the offering will be home to a curated selection of hits and hidden gems, all available in an ultimate ad-free experience with offline viewing options.

Animayhem will continue to thrill its fans with new content every day across the month with hits like Bofuri: I Hate Getting Hurt, So I Put All My Skill Points Into Defense, dark comedy My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, magic-driven The Familiar of Zero, goblin-hunting action Goblin Slayer, and supernatural mystery with In/Spectre, ensuring there's something for everyone.

More About Anime Hub

Speaking on the introduction of a dedicated hub for Anime, a JioCinema Spokesperson said, “JioCinema Premium’s consumer-first approach has opened access to high-quality and diverse content for audiences across India. Our latest offering, Anime Hub offers a world of content that will keep anime fans entertained. From simulcast real-time global releases to hundreds of hours of top Anime titles, we are confident that JioCinema’s Anime Hub will grow to become a destination of choice for anime fans in India.”

In addition to the dedicated hub for anime entertainment, JioCinema Premium unlocks access to a plethora of top international content in local languages, wholesome Kids & Family entertainment, genre-defining originals, blockbuster movies, and exclusive before-TV premieres and live channels, in up to 4K quality, all at just Rs. 29/month for a single device or Rs. 89/month for up to 4 simultaneous screens.

Please note that the release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

