Tracker Episode 13: Recap With Spoilers Ahead Of The Finale; All We Know So Far

Spoilers ahead for Episode 12 of Tracker Season 1, called Off the Books.

Jensen Ackles joins Tracker, one of the biggest new shows of 2024 in episode 12 of season 1, called Off the Books. The Boys star Ackles joins the episode as the distanced brother of the lead character, and titular "Tracker,” Colter Shaw, played by Justin Hartley.

According to a CBS press release, Jensen Ackles, who is playing the role of Russell Shaw, shows up to support his younger brother Colter in helping him track down an ex-army friend who’s been missing following multiple weeks of paranoid nature. The investigation leads the brothers into the regime of Special Forces missions, "shady off-the-books programs and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family’s past.”

Tracker Episode 13 Recap With Spoilers

The newest episode of Tracker brought a surprise visitor for Colter Shaw. After months of failed attempts to contact Colter, Jensen Ackles’ Russell Shaw, Colter's estranged brother, finally tracked him down. Their reunion, however, was far from friendly.

Colter has held a grudge against Russell for over two decades. He believes Russell is responsible for their father's death. Russell vehemently denied the accusation, claiming he found their father already dead. He suspected their father was murdered by a man he saw talking to their mother before his death. Russell also noticed the same man talking to their mother later, leading him to believe she might know more than she's letting on.

Their mother fueled the fire of mistrust by urging Colter to cut ties with Russell. This behavior, coupled with their parents' erratic personalities, cast a shadow of doubt on the circumstances surrounding their father's death. Colter is only now questioning his mother's narrative as an adult. He discovered she sent Russell away after their father died, leaving Russell with no support system.

Russell came to Colter seeking help. His former military buddy, Doug, had gone missing. They both served in the same unit and later joined a private security firm called Horizon Group. Russell suspected Doug's PTSD might be the reason behind his disappearance. This suspicion turned into a horrifying reality when someone sent Doug's wife a severed finger.

Following the trail of the finger led the Shaw brothers to a body at the morgue, missing all its fingers and covered in tattoos. Their investigation took a turn for the worse when they got arrested for breaking into the morgue. Luckily, their lawyer, Reenie, secured their release but warned Colter about the shady dealings of Horizon Group.

Russell revealed their connection to Horizon Group involved a dark secret. He and Doug were ordered to assassinate a man in Venezuela and didn't question the order. The victim, Moy Salano, was a prominent figure in a rebel group. Doug, worried about retaliation, sent his severed finger as a supposed "blessing" to ward off bad luck.

Their actions had consequences. Moy's brother, Carlos, sought revenge after being released from prison. He kidnaps Doug after finding him hiding at a safe house. The Shaw brothers raced against time to find Doug before Carlos exacted his revenge.

Thanks to Reenie's FBI contacts, the brothers located Carlos's hideout. They fought their way in and rescued Doug. However, their paths diverged after the rescue. Russell, consumed by vengeance, went after Carlos, leaving Colter to reunite Doug with his wife.

Despite their tumultuous reunion, the Shaw brothers ended on a slightly better note. Russell left Colter with his old knife, the one that started their trouble with the Salanos and even paid him for his help. While they went their separate ways, there seemed to be a newfound understanding between them.

Jensen Ackles arrived with a Supernatural easter egg

Fans of Jensen Ackles and his iconic character Dean Winchester on Supernatural were pleasantly surprised at a recent episode of Tracker. Ackles joined the show as Russell Shaw, the estranged brother of Colter Shaw.

Sharped-eyed viewers saw the familiar sight of the car parked next to Colter's truck when Russell first arrived. The car appears to be a 1967 Chevrolet Impala, the same car that Dean Winchester famously drove throughout Supernatural. Russell also gave a pat on the roof of the car before jumping into Colter's car, leading to speculation that the Impala may be his. Those suspicions were confirmed at the end of the episode when the car was not at the motel where Russell was staying.

While Colter helped Russell find Doug, their meeting was short-lived as Russell abruptly left afterward. However, the end of the episode hints at Russell’s future at Tracker. The brothers’ conversation failed to resolve it, especially over their father’s death. According to Russell, their mother had secrets and knew the stranger she saw.

Both Russell and Dory express doubts about Mary's innocence, and viewers wonder if Colter will finally talk to his mother about his past. We will have to wait.

