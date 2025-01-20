BIGBANG’s Daesung nods T.O.P through viral Squid Game video? Fans speculate possible support for former member

BIGBANG member Daesung owns an anonymous YouTube channel, which was disclosed after months of him running it. He posted drum covers there and recently posted a video relating to Squid Game season 2, the drama featuring his former teammate T.O.P. His Squid Game-related activity was taken to be a form of indirect support shown towards T.O.P.

Daesung presented a cover of the viral Squid Game fan-edited song Squid Game: The Musical on his channel D'splay on January 19. The video gained attention from fans quickly because of its subject matter. Although Daesung did nothing but sing the song in a fun and overly energetic way, with the Squid Game's green light red light scene playing in the background, fan theories kept emerging. BIGBANG fans quickly flooded the comment section with remarks like, "I might be delusional, but this is 100% an attempt to summon T.O.P. back".

Watch the video here:

Another comment supporting the previous comment read, "...because he can't talk to him personally, and he can't ask directly on his show". This meant that the current BIGBANG members are not in touch with T.O.P., ever since he parted ways with the K-pop group in 2023 following a controversy. He had to leave because he was convicted of marijuana use and sentenced to 10 months of prison and a two-year suspension from his mandatory military service in 2017.

Later, he tried to get back to normal group activities, but he and his group kept facing backlash from netizens, leading him to finally decide to leave BIGBANG. Recently, after T.O.P.'s comeback in the entertainment industry as Thanos of Squid Game 2, he attended a press conference and talked about his regrets regarding his past. He called his association with BIGBANG "a beautiful time" and apologized for causing the team to go through a hard time because of his mistakes. He also talked of thinking of having "no right to stay" in the group after seeing them struggle and receive hate for his undesired actions.

