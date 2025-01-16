'My mistake...': T.O.P reveals 'no contact' status with BIGBANG after Still Life; talks about possible reunion and release of new music

Ex-BIGBANG's T.O.P attended an interview after 11 years, post his comeback to the entertainment industry as Thanos of Squid Game 2. He talked about his relations with his former teammates after leaving BIGBANG, his plans for a probable music comeback and his past mistakes. T.O.P revealed not being in contact with the BIGBANG members, however he watches the group's content.

T.O.P talked about watching BIGBANG's 2024 MAMA Awards performance and that he wishes nothing but the best for his formr teammates. When asked about his thoughts on joining the members for a comeback, he said "I do imagine it a lot", but that wouldn't be possible due to his "guilt" feeling, regarding his past controversial actions. He mentioned taking the hard decision of leaving the group because "It was unbearable to think that my mistakes, and the consequences which I need to endure on my own, would hurt the other members."

He regretted being careless and getting involved in an illegal drug case. He felt it was the result of him not being able to handle the immense fame he received in his 20s and making wrong choices. He called his association with BIGBANG, "a beautiful time" and apologized for causing the team to go through a hard time because of his mistakes. He also mentioned having "no right to stay" in the group after seeing them struggle and receive hate for T.O.P's actions.

The former BIGBANG rapper also talked about a possible music industry comeback. He revealed spending the last 7 years making music to cope with his isolation and heal from within. He said, "I think I made music to survive." He also mentioned writing "countless number of songs", based on his inner turmoil and the emotions he felt during his hiatus era. In a surprise reveal, he said, "I want to share that music with my fans in some way."

