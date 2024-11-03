'I'm a huge fan': BIGBANG's Daesung reveals Park Bo Young as ideal type; G-Dragon and Taeyang become supportive wingmen

BIGBANG's Daesung finally confessed his feelings for Park Bo Young revealing that she is his ideal type and he has always been a big fan. Fellow members G-Dragon and Taeyang decided to take matters into their own hands and started playing his wingmen. Park Bo Young is known for her projects like Wolf Boy, Strong Woman Bong Soon and many more.

In the latest episode of ZIP Daesung, BIGBANG reunited. In the episode, Taeyang revealed that Daesung has always had a crush on Park Bo Young and that she is his ideal type and he is a big fan. When asked why he hasn't done anything about his feelings and has not met her, Daesung said that he is not sure about her feelings and that she might get awkward.

To his response, G-Dragon teased him and said that he is always weird this way. The hyungs decided to be supportive and took matters into their own hands and said that they'd invite her instead for Daesung. Daesung finished the conversation by asking Park Bo Young to come to his show for promotions.

Park Bo Young made her debut in 2006 with the drama Secret Campus. Over the years, she has starred in various hits like Oh My Ghost, Hot Young Bloods, Doom At Your Service and Daily Dose of Sunshine. She is most well known for Strong Woman Bong Soon. Her upcoming drama Light Shop is scheduled to release this September.

Daesung made his debut as a member of BIGBANG in 2006 with the album BigBang Vol. 1. The group's claim to fame was their songs Haru Haru and Last Farewell in 2008. They gained international popularity with tracks like Fantastic Baby, BANG BANG BANG, Blue and Loser. He kicked off his solo career in 2008.

