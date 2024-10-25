BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang to guest star in Daesung’s YouTube show ZIP Daesung; watch

BIGBANG’s Daesang’s YouTube talk show, ZIP, has invited two special guests for the next episode, none other than his bandmates G-Dragon and Taeyang. The teaser of the episode has also been released, in which the members are seen spending some fun and quality time together.

On October 25, 2024, the teaser for the upcoming episode of ZIP Daesang, featuring G-Dragon and Taeyang, was released. The YouTube talk show is hosted by their fellow BIGBANG member Daesang, and guests appear and talk about their careers. They also engage in fun activities while spending quality time together. Fans are extremely excited about the episode as it is the first time that all three members will appear together since 2017. The much-anticipated episode will be released on November 11, 2024.

He thrilled fans last month when he made a surprise guest appearance at Taeyang's solo concert, performing on stage for the first time in a while. As he is set to make his solo comeback soon, it is also expected that he will reveal details about the upcoming album.

Furthermore, G-Dragon has been confirmed to be performing at the MAMA Awards 2024, and he will be taking the stage after 9 whole years, with the previous one being in 2015. Moreover, he also completed filming for the variety show You Quiz on the Block, where he is expected to talk about his new album during the broadcast.

BIGBANG revolutionized the music industry with innovative sound and charismatic performances. The group is credited with spreading the Hallyu Wave worldwide and making K-pop a global phenomenon. They were one of the first K-pop groups to enter the Billboard charts, opening opportunities for other groups in the industry.

