BIGBANG’s G-Dragon enjoys a 'Good Day' in a field full of flowers in new poster of upcoming musical variety show

Legendary K-pop rapper G-Dragon is back to work, filming his upcoming variety show alongside Jung Hyung Don. The show will feature G-Dragon's quest to create the "Song of the Year" by collaborating with people from various fields. Its official posters, in both Korean and English, have been released, along with the announcement of its release date, creating heightened excitement among fans.

Good Day will be produced by PD Kim Tae Ho, the creator of popular shows like Infinite Challenge and Hometown Legends. The show will offer viewers an opportunity to dive into the music-making process of the BIGBANG member. In the poster for MBC's Good Day, G-Dragon is seen sitting in a field full of flowers on a beautiful, sunny day. His cute blue cardigan evokes the warmth of a winter day, while his red hair, adorned with a pretty white flower tucked behind his ear, makes him stand out against the vibrant, picturesque background.

It also includes the tagline, "Shall we sing together?", bringing out the theme of the show– the creation of new music with people from and outside the entertainment industry. He aims to listen to different people's stories and present them in the form of a brand new musical masterpiece in Good Day. Notably, the co-hosts of the show, G-Dragon and Jung Hyung Don are reuniting on-screen after 11 years.

Advertisement

In the recently dropped teaser, the two of them can be seen expressing their happiness in working together after a long time. They share a heartwarming hug and say, things like "I’ve missed you" and "I can’t believe it’s been 11 years." Watch the full teaser here:

As for the celebrity guest list of the show, names like Jung Hae In, Im Siwan Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, aespa and other A-listers have been making rounds. Additionally, G-Dragon’s close friends, including Defconn, Cho Sae Ho, and CODE KUNST, will also interact with individuals from various fields to support the cause of the show. The show is set to premiere on February 16, 2025, on the South Korean network MBC and global streaming platform Disney+.

ALSO READ: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon will reportedly make full album comeback in February 2025; Agency issues response