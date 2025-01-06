BIGBANG’s G-Dragon will reportedly make full album comeback in February 2025; Agency issues response

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has recently made his comeback with a brand new song titled POWER. However, speculations about his full album release have also been swirling around social media platforms. The K-pop star’s representative has responded to the rumors, providing clarity to the fans.

On January 6, 2024, a media outlet reported that BIGBANG’s G-Dragon would be making a comeback with a full studio album in February 2025. According to the report, the album is expected to include tracks such as POWER, released last October 2024, and HOME SWEET HOME released in November 2024. However, the artist’s agency made a statement regarding the news to the South Korean news outlet OSEN. The representative has said that nothing has been decided yet. It is expected that more information regarding the album will be announced soon.

G-Dragon recently made his much-anticipated comeback with the single Power, which took the world by storm. Furthermore, he released a collaboration track titled HOME SWEET HOME with fellow bandmates Taeyang and Daesung.

Moreover, G-Dragon also took the stage at the MAMA Awards 2024, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, and performed his new track. He was also joined by Taeyang and Daesung, making it a long-awaited BIGBANG stage comeback after 9 years at the event. They performed the iconic songs such as BANG BANG BANG and Fantastic Baby. Moreover, they also performed their new song, HOME SWEET HOME.



The artist is also set to appear in the upcoming variety show titled Good Day alongside director PD Kim Tae Ho. Serving as the producer, G-Dragon will transform their unique stories into music, showcasing the entire creative process through a reality show. Moreover, an extensive list of guests has been speculated to appear in the show, including Jung Hae In and Im Siwan. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, aespa, and more A-listers are in discussions to join the show.

