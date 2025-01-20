Good Day first teaser: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon showers Jung Hyung Don with affection as they reunite on-screen after 11 years

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is all set to premiere his variety show, along with PD Kim Tae Ho, titled Good Day. Ahead of its premiere, the first teaser of the show has been released of G-Dragon and Jung Hyung Don is seen reuniting after a long time. Moreover, an extensive list of guests will appear on the show, promising many fun and interesting conversations.

On January 20, 2024, the production team of the upcoming variety show Good Day released the first teaser. The video opens with G-Dragon seated in a cozy Dongmyo restaurant, radiating a mix of nervous anticipation and excitement as he awaits a special guest.

Moments later, the mystery is unveiled and Jung Hyung Don arrives, marking their first reunion in 11 years since collaborating on the 2013 Infinite Challenge Song Festival. The scene turns emotional as the two share a warm hug, creating a nostalgic and heartwarming moment. They express their joy at reconnecting, reminiscing with, “I’ve missed you,” and, “I can’t believe it’s been 11 years.”

Their playful chemistry quickly sparks again, with G-Dragon affectionately teasing, “Hyung, you’re so cute,” leaving viewers smiling.

Directed by PD Kim Tae Ho, Good Day is a music project where G-Dragon collaborates with people from various fields to create the "Song of the Year." Serving as the producer, G-Dragon will transform their unique stories into music, showcasing the entire creative process through a reality show.

Moreover, an extensive list of guests has been speculated to appear on the show, including Jung Hae In and Im Siwan. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, aespa, and other A-listers are reportedly in discussions to join. G-Dragon’s reunion with Jung Hyung Don, 12 years after their collaboration at the 2013 Infinite Challenge Song Festival, has drawn particular attention. Additionally, his close friends, including Defconn, Cho Sae Ho, and CODE KUNST, will also interact with individuals from various fields.

The show is set to premiere on February 16, 2025, on the South Korean network MBC and global streaming platform Disney+.

