BIGBANG's G-Dragon in talks to launch own variety show GD and Friends featuring Weekly Idol fame Jung Hyung Don; report

BIGBANG's G-Dragon recently made his comeback after 7 years with two chart-topping singles. According to the latest reports, he is now planning to launch his own variety show in collaboration with PD Kim Tae Ho, with whom he worked on Infinite Challenge. His show will also feature an appearance by comedian Jung Hyung Don, known for Weekly Idol.

On December 12, a Korean media outlet reported G-Dragon is in talks to reunite with the PD for his own show. The tentative title has been revealed as GD and Friends or good day. According to the report, the filming for the first episode is already completed and the show is in discussions to premiere in 2025 on MBC.

Adding to the excitement, comedian Jung Hyung Don, best known for his appearance on Weekly Idol, is also in talks to join G-Dragon. However, it has not been disclosed whether he will appear as a guest of a regular cast member. On the other hand, PD Kim Tae Ho of Infinite Challenge is set to helm the variety show. He stated that since the work is still in the early stages of filming, additional details will be revealed later.

The upcoming show will mark G-Dragon's reunion with Kim Tae Ho since the peak of Infinite Challenge. At the same time, it will also mark his first show with Jung Hyung Don, since their iconic pairing at the 2013 Infinite Challenge Freeway Song Festival. Fans are now eagerly looking for the premiere and their chemistry.

G-Dragon recently made his solo comeback with POWER. Just like the title, the song boasts the BIGBANG member's powerful rap, marking his perfect comeback after 7 years. POWER also earned good commercial success with its streaming numbers and music chart rankings.

Following the success, G-Dragon released another single titled HOME SWEET HOME, also featuring his bandmates Taeyang and Daesung. This track became an instant fan favorite, as it is almost like a group release, which has been long due.

As G-Dragon is staying quite active with his recent activities, fans are eagerly looking forward to what the K-pop idol has next for them in store.

