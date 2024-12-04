'Lyrics mention...': BIGBANG's G-Dragon's HOME SWEET HOME with Taeyang and Daesung is found ineligible for KBS broadcast

Following the success of his comeback single POWER, BIGBANG's G-Dragon released another song titled HOME SWEET HOME. It gained explosive popularity, ranking high on music charts. In Particular, his bandmates Taeyang and Daesung's feature on the song garnered much attention, almost making it an official group release. However, the KBS network also known as the Korean Broadcasting System has announced that the song is unfit for appearing on TV or radio programs.

According to reports on December 4, KBS has found HOME SWEET HOME ineligible for broadcasting due to the contents of its lyrics. The channel explained that the lyrics mention some specific brands such as Airbnb, therefore the song violated Article 46 of the Broadcast Review Regulations, which impose restrictions on advertising effects.

If a song is deemed unfit by KBS' music review, the artists can revise or delete the highlighted part and submit it for a re-review. If it is not done, then the son cannot be broadcast on any program by the KBS channel, including TV and radio.

On November 22, 2024, G-Dragon released HOME SWEET HOME, a collab with his BIGBANG bandmates Taeyang and Daesung. The song became an instant fan favorite, especially due to the message it conveyed. In the last 7 years, the rapper didn't release any song, sparking worries among the fans. However, the message of "my happy home" in this new release, confirmed that he has never abandoned his fans, just took a long break.

Listen to HOME SWEET HOME here:

Prior to HOME SWEET HOME, G-Dragon broke his 7-year-long hiatus with POWER. Just like the title, it is indeed a power-injecting song, serving as a great commentary on the life of artists in front and behind the screen. Through the song, the rapper talks about how he overcame many obstacles to become his best version. Featuring his signature loose-style rap and intense hip-hop beat, POWER is one of the best comebacks in his discography.

Following the explosive success of his comeback releases, fans are eagerly looking forward to an album from G-Dragon. Meanwhile, attention is on the group's comeback, or whether it will happen in the near future.

