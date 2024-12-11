Will NewJeans have to give up on their name after unilateral contract termination with ADOR? Legal expert weighs in

NewJeans is currently in the midst of a lawsuit with ADOR. The agency filed the lawsuit to verify the validity of the exclusive contract after the girl group announced termination. A Korean legal expert analyzed whether the quintet will get to use the same name if they resume activities as a new group under a new label. In addition, the lawyer also weighed in on whether NewJeans is obliged to pay the termination fee despite their strong statement against it.

On her YouTube channel, Lawyer Lee Ji Hoon discussed NewJeans' fate after their contract termination announcement. She stated that given the current situation, the girl group will not be able to use the name NewJeans if they decide to pursue activities in the future. The reason is simple according to her as the rights currently belong to ADOR under the terms of the contract.

She further added the intellectual property rights associated with the name, also belong to the agency, which means they own the trademark of the existing songs, leaving the vital question there the quintet will ever be able to perform their previous releases after the unilateral contract termination.

The lawyer explained that although the group intends to reclaim the name, without a legal win, if they continue using NewJeans, they could be held liable for the damages. Whether they will be able to continue their activities, depends on the legal terms of their contract, Lee Ji Hoon thinks it must be reviewed properly to minimize risk.

She also talked about the termination fee NewJeans is obliged to pay. She elaborated that although the girl group gave a strong statement against it, simply saying so won't be accepted legally. Therefore, even if they don't want to pay, they will have to, or else they will be taking a huge legal risk.

In addition, Lee Ji Hoon also shared her thoughts on the status of the contract termination. She thinks that from a legal standpoint, the contract is yet to be terminated officially and the claims of hindrance in activities are subjected to interpretation.

Meanwhile, the result of the ongoing lawsuit will unveil the future of NewJeans.

