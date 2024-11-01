BIGBANG's G-Dragon soars to no 6 on iTunes Worldwide with POWER, dominates charts in 17 countries with Coup d'Etat

BIGBANG's G-Dragon is back and soaring on charts with his highly anticipated solo single, POWER. The track debuted at No. 6 on the iTunes Worldwide chart, a remarkable achievement that shows the global excitement surrounding his return to music. In addition to this, G-Dragon's second mini-album Coup d'Etat, has dominated iTunes song charts in an impressive 17 regions, including Cambodia, Finland, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Vietnam, solidifying his position as a top-tier artist.

Since its release on October 31 at 6:00 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), POWER has not only climbed the international charts but has also taken over major local Korean music platforms. The song quickly landed in the top five of Bugs, MelOn, Genie, and Flo, proving that G-Dragon's influence remains as potent as ever.

This pre-release digital single marks his long-awaited comeback after a seven-year hiatus since his last solo album in 2017. Accompanied by an energetic music video, Power starts with a striking visual of blinking lights and the phrase POWER ON, before G-Dragon makes his captivating entrance. The video takes viewers on a journey, featuring G-Dragon performing in front of a breaking news set while delivering satirical lyrics that critique media influence.

Watch the music video for POWER here;

With its infectious hip-hop beat and G-Dragon's signature loose rap style, POWER resonates with fans, blending nostalgia with contemporary flair. Lyrics such as, “I got the power. I'm just like me. That's why I'm beautiful,” embody a message of self-acceptance and positivity that inspires listeners.

Advertisement

G-Dragon, born Kwon Ji Yong, has been a legendary figure in K-pop since he first debuted as the leader of BIGBANG in 2008. His solo career took off in 2009 with the release of Heartbreaker, which became the best-selling album by a K-pop artist at the time. After leaving YG Entertainment, G-Dragon signed with Galaxy Corporation, making POWER his debut release under the new agency.

As fans eagerly await his upcoming solo album, it's clear that G-Dragon’s influence and artistry continue to redefine the boundaries of K-pop, making POWER a powerful anthem for both his legacy and his future.

ALSO READ: BIGBANG's G-Dragon, Pharrell Williams, NewJeans, IU, and others congratulate 2NE1 on 1st WELCOME BACK concert after 10 years