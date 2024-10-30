BIGBANG's G-Dragon sends fans into frenzy with FIRST audio snippet for upcoming solo release; Watch

After seven long years, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has finally stirred the music world with a sneak peek of his upcoming solo release, sending fans into an excited frenzy. The K-pop icon, who last released his solo album Kwon Ji Yong in 2017, has been dropping mysterious teasers, keeping the buzz alive among his loyal followers. Though an official release date for the album remains under wraps, this glimpse marks a crucial moment in the countdown to one of the most anticipated comebacks in K-pop history.

On October 30, G-Dragon took to social media to unveil an audio snippet from his new track. The teaser begins on a suspenseful note with a blank screen, but about ten seconds in, the scene changes to what looks like a filming set. The camera slowly zooms in on a laptop screen showing a file, and, with a simple click, a captivating snippet of the track begins to play. Though brief, the teaser shows G-Dragon’s signature style, unique, edgy, and unapologetically bold, leaving fans eager for more.

Take a look at it here;

Adding to the excitement, G-Dragon recently launched an Instagram account, @fanplusonedotcom, under Galaxy Corporation, specifically for updates related to his solo activities. This account, currently the only one G-Dragon follows, is intended to keep fans in the loop as he prepares for his comeback.

According to recent reports, the album is in its final stages, with the singer currently wrapping up music video shoots, perfecting B-side tracks, and putting the finishing touches on the project. Speculations suggest that if all goes smoothly, the album could drop in early November, marking his official return to the music scene.

G-Dragon also recently thrilled fans by making a surprise appearance at Taeyang’s solo concert, performing live for the first time in years. Adding to the anticipation, he completed filming for an episode of the variety show You Quiz on the Block, where he is expected to reveal more details about his new music.

The excitement doesn’t end there; G-Dragon will also be returning to the MAMA Awards stage in Japan on November 23-24, 2024, marking his first performance at the event since 2015. With new music and a highly anticipated live performance on the horizon, G-Dragon’s comeback has sparked immense enthusiasm among fans worldwide. As he prepares to unveil his latest creative masterpiece, the K-pop icon is once again proving that his influence and appeal remain unmatched.

