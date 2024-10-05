BIGBANG's G-Dragon, Pharell Williams, NewJeans, IU, and others congratulate 2NE1 on 1st WELCOME BACK concert after 10 years

On October 4, 2024, K-pop icons 2NE1 celebrated a milestone as they kicked off their first concert in a decade with the much anticipated 2024 2NE1 CONCERT WELCOME BACK in Seoul. The event marked a glorious return for the legendary girl group, celebrating their 15th anniversary. The atmosphere at the Olympic Hall was electric, buzzing with excitement from fans and celebrities alike. The reunion concert continues through October 5 and 6, and 2NE1 didn't disappoint, starting the show with a stirring rendition of Come Back Home followed by an energetic set featuring Fire, Clap Your Hands, and Do You Love Me.

The significance of this comeback was not lost on the K-pop community, with numerous stars sending their heartfelt congratulations to the group. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon stirred the crowd with a video message that showed his signature charm. He appeared on screen with an enthusiastic wave, clapping and sending finger hearts, simply stating, "Congratulations!" with an exciting smile followed by finger hearts. His presence alone generated a wave of excitement among fans, reminding everyone of his deep ties to the group's legacy.

IU, also a renowned soloist in the industry, also shared her affection for the group in her heartfelt message. "To 2NE1 whom I love, congrats on the WELCOME BACK concert! It’s been such a long time since you've last seen the fans, so both the members and the fans will be so excited and have so much fun. I’m also a fan who’d definitely love to attend too," she expressed, echoing the sentiments of many in the audience.

Rising stars NewJeans took a moment to honor the veterans, saying, "Everyone, the 2NE1 seniors will be holding a concert for the first time in a very long time... We sincerely welcome the WELCOME BACK concert." Their message illustrated the deep respect younger idols have for 2NE1's influence on the K-pop scene.

Moreover, globally renowned star, Pharrell Williams added his voice to the chorus of congratulations, addressing the group directly, "Congratulations CL and the whole 2NE1, you guys deserve it. Showtime!"

TWICE, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, and many more stars followed suit, sharing messages of congratulations and admiration for 2NE1’s incredible legacy.

The reunion concert not only marked a triumphant return for 2NE1 but also showed the lasting impact they’ve had on the music industry, inspiring new generations of artists.

