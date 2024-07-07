Yoo Jae Suk tops July Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings; Park Myung Soo, Jun Hyun Moo and more follow

Yoo Jae Suk has again topped the July Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings, with Park Myung Soo and Jun Hyun Moo following close behind. Check out the full list below!

By Saumya Saxena
Updated on Jul 07, 2024  |  12:32 AM IST |  6.9K
Yoo Jae Suk, Park Myung Soo; Image Courtesy: Antenna, Park Myung Soo's Instagram
Key Highlight
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed July's brand reputation rankings for Variety Stars, showcasing the most popular entertainers based on consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness. Topping the list is Yoo Jae Suk, followed by Park Myung Soo and Jun Hyun Moo. Here’s a complete list of the top 30 entertainers. 

July Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings announced

On July 6, the Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the latest brand reputation rankings for variety stars, reflecting the popularity and influence of top entertainers in the industry. Leading the pack once again is Yoo Jae Suk, maintaining his reign at the top with a remarkable brand reputation index of 3,569,531. This marks an 8.62 percent increase from the previous month, highlighting his consistent appeal and positive public perception.

In second place for July is Park Myung Soo, who surged with a brand reputation index of 2,041,636, marking a notable 50.15 percent rise in his score since June. Not far behind, Jun Hyun Moo secured third place with a strong brand reputation index of 1,979,285. The rankings further showcase the enduring popularity of these seasoned entertainers, known for their wit, charm, and variety show prowess.

Kim Jong Kook claimed the fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 1,815,259, reflecting a significant 35.55 percent increase in his score from the previous month. Rounding out the top five is Tak Jae Hoon, whose brand reputation index of 1,635,490 underscores his continued relevance and popularity among audiences.

The rankings are determined through an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes based on big data collected from June 6 to July 6. These results highlight the ongoing impact of these variety stars in shaping the entertainment landscape in South Korea.

Top 30 Entertainers on July Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Park Myung Soo
  3. Jun Hyun Moo
  4. Kim Jong Kook
  5. Tak Jae Hoon
  6. Shin Dong Yup
  7. Kang Ho Dong
  8. Lee Kyung Kyu
  9. HaHa
  10. Lee Soo Geun
  11. Jang Do Yeon
  12. Lee Hyori
  13. Nam Hee Seok
  14. Park Na Rae
  15. Kim Gura
  16. Seo Jang Hoon
  17. Ahn Jung Hwan
  18. Song Ji Hyo
  19. Jo Se Ho
  20. Kim Dae Hee
  21. Kim Jong Min
  22. Noh Hong Chul
  23. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  24. Lee Ji Hye
  25. Yoo Se Yoon
  26. Lee Sang Min
  27. Defconn
  28. Kim Min Kyung
  29. Kim Young Chul
  30. Lee Young Ja 

Credits: Korean Business Research Institute, Antenna
Latest Articles