Yoo Jae Suk tops July Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings; Park Myung Soo, Jun Hyun Moo and more follow

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed July's brand reputation rankings for Variety Stars, showcasing the most popular entertainers based on consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness. Topping the list is Yoo Jae Suk, followed by Park Myung Soo and Jun Hyun Moo. Here’s a complete list of the top 30 entertainers.

July Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings announced

On July 6, the Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the latest brand reputation rankings for variety stars, reflecting the popularity and influence of top entertainers in the industry. Leading the pack once again is Yoo Jae Suk, maintaining his reign at the top with a remarkable brand reputation index of 3,569,531. This marks an 8.62 percent increase from the previous month, highlighting his consistent appeal and positive public perception.

In second place for July is Park Myung Soo, who surged with a brand reputation index of 2,041,636, marking a notable 50.15 percent rise in his score since June. Not far behind, Jun Hyun Moo secured third place with a strong brand reputation index of 1,979,285. The rankings further showcase the enduring popularity of these seasoned entertainers, known for their wit, charm, and variety show prowess.

Kim Jong Kook claimed the fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 1,815,259, reflecting a significant 35.55 percent increase in his score from the previous month. Rounding out the top five is Tak Jae Hoon, whose brand reputation index of 1,635,490 underscores his continued relevance and popularity among audiences.

The rankings are determined through an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes based on big data collected from June 6 to July 6. These results highlight the ongoing impact of these variety stars in shaping the entertainment landscape in South Korea.

Top 30 Entertainers on July Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings

Yoo Jae Suk Park Myung Soo Jun Hyun Moo Kim Jong Kook Tak Jae Hoon Shin Dong Yup Kang Ho Dong Lee Kyung Kyu HaHa Lee Soo Geun Jang Do Yeon Lee Hyori Nam Hee Seok Park Na Rae Kim Gura Seo Jang Hoon Ahn Jung Hwan Song Ji Hyo Jo Se Ho Kim Dae Hee Kim Jong Min Noh Hong Chul Super Junior’s Kim Heechul Lee Ji Hye Yoo Se Yoon Lee Sang Min Defconn Kim Min Kyung Kim Young Chul Lee Young Ja

