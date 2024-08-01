BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s agency denies Park Myung Soo’s October comeback rumor; says ‘time not confirmed yet’

G-Dragon, the famous rapper who is part of the iconic boy group BIGBANG recently became the talk of the town when Park Myung Soo said that he was set to make a comeback in October 2024.

On August 1, 2024, in response to the same G-Dragon’s agency Galaxy Corporation denied the rumor of October comeback and said “time has not been confirmed yet”.

According to the South Korean media outlet 10 Asia, G-Dragon’s agency Galaxy Corporation responding to MC and comedian Park Myung Soo’s comment about the BIGBANG member’s solo comeback in October 2024 said that the rumor is not true. They further added that G-Dragon’c comeback specific “time has not been decided yet”.

The agency further reiterated that as the BIGBANG member said previously he still plans to release an album this year at the latest.

G-Dragon of BIGBANG previously confirmed in April 2024 that he was looking at a solo comeback album in the second half of the year which marked his comeback after seven years.

As it happened, Park Myung Soo on his KBS Cool FM’s show Park Myung Soo’s Radio Show earlier today replying to a listener’s question said that he would choose to play G-Drgaon’s song instead of IU while apologizing to the R&B singer.

Park Myung Soo later added that “G-Dragon is coming out next month” which would be beneficial for him. The comedian added that the BIGBANG member had said he would make a comeback in Spring but if he didn't he said he would be back soon.

This comment by Park Myung Soo soon caught fire as fans started speculating that G-Dragon might be making a comeback in October 2024. As it is well known, fans are overtly excited for G-Dragon’s long-awaited solo comeback. The BIGBANG member’s last solo release was Kwon Ji Yong in 2017.

G-Dragon whose birth name is Kwon Ji Yong is a worldwide noted rapper, singer, songwriter, and member of one of the most iconic K-pop boy bands BIGBANG. G-Dragon has been dubbed as the ‘King of K-pop’ many times.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon marked his solo debut with the release of his album Heartbreaker in August 2009.

