BIGBANG's G-Dragon eyes solo album's release in second half of 2024 marking return after seven years

BIGBANG member G-dragon will be returning with his solo album in the second half of 2024. In January it was also reported that there was a discussion between G-Dragon and Madison Square Garden. Madison Square Garden is a renowned sports and entertainment company. It had been speculated that G-Dragon would be performing at The Sphere. there has been no confirmation on these reports yet.

G-Dragon preparing for comeback with solo album in second half of 2024

On April 16, G-Dragon's agency Galaxy Corporation revealed that G-Dragon met with Frederic Malle, the founder of the French perfume brand Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle. They also announced that the rapper is preparing to release a solo album which is expected to release in the second half of 2024. This would mark his first solo release since 2017.

G-Dragon's recent activities

G-Dragon was reported to be under police investigation for charges of drug use. Recreational use of narcotics is illegal in South Korea. The rapper officially made a statement on October 27 and denied allegations of drug abuse against him. After investigations and drug tests were conducted, he was officially cleared of the drug charges.

During a press conference held on December 21, Galaxy Corporation's director announced that the rapper had signed a contract with them. It was also revealed that he would be making a comeback in 2024 for which he is preparing.

On December 21, G-Dragon had declared his idea of JUSPEACE Foundation which will be working for drug eradication. The slogan of the foundation is Guard the Peace & Love of Justice. The initial investment of 300 million Won will be paid by G-Dragon. The rapper also revealed the the donation would be made in the name of VIP (BIGBANG's fan). G-Dragon also mentioned his concerns about the rise in drug consumption among juveniles. The foundation's aim is to spread awareness and bring about social change.

