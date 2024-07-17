Are BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon dating again? Rumor resurfaces as K-pop idols get spotted with matching items

BLACKPINK’s Jennie was first linked to BIGBANG’s G-Dragon in 2021 when a popular Korean media outlet published that the K-pop idols had been dating for more than a year. Though their relationship was never made public, reportedly the romance fizzled out after a year.

Since then, the solo singer’s dating life has always been the talk of the town and she has been linked to other idols like BTS’ V and even SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu most recently. However, the latest buzz suggests, she might be back with G-Dragon.

Why do fans think Jennie is back with G-Dragon after years?

According to recent rumors, Jennie has rekindled her old romance with G-Dragon. The duo churned the gossip mill once again when fans noticed them wearing seemingly matching items including rings, scarves, and more.

In particular, the rumor resurfaced when G-Dragon and Jennie were sighted sporting the same rings at different events. The BLACKPINK member recently attended Billie Eilish’s new album’s promotion in South Korea, where she was seen wearing a ring that bears a striking resemblance to the one G-Dragon donned during his guest appearance at the technology show hosted by KAIST.

The previously rumored couple intensified the speculations further when fans noticed the SOLO singer’s scarf in her YouTube vlog posted earlier this year. Netizens quickly pointed out that it seemingly matched the scarf G-Dragon had previously worn at a celebrity gathering.

Meanwhile, their social media activities are also being closely observed by the fans who are hoping for the reignition of their rumored romance. The BIGBANG member was seen actively liking Jennie’s photos and videos on Instagram, further fueling the rumor mill.

Such details observed by hawkeyed netizens have become a hot topic in the K-pop world right now, leading to speculation that they rekindled their relationship last year.

More about Jennie and G-Dragon's past rumored romance

In 2021, Dispatch revealed that Jennie had been visiting G-Dragon’s highly-secured penthouse often after finishing her BLACKPINK activities. This gave rise to a possible romantic involvement between the popular K-pop duo.

As the rumor resurfaces after years, many are hopeful to have a confirmation about the same finally. However, despite the frenzy, neither Jennie nor G-Draong’s side has yet to address the rumor.

