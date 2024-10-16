BIGBANG's Taeyang, Lee Dong Wook and more K-celebs to grace Jo Se Ho's wedding on October 20

Jo Se Ho will be tying the know on October 20. The television personality confirmed his relationship earlier this January and also revealed that he is planning to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend who is 9 years younger. BIGBANG's YTaeyang, Lee Dong Wook and many more South Korean celebrities will be attending Jo Se Ho's wedding.

On October 16, Jo Se Ho’s agency A2Z Entertainment announced details of the entertainer's wedding with his fiancée. The wedding will be held in a private event in the presence of close friends and family on October 20. The ceremony will be officiated by Cho Sae Ho’s mentor and veteran comedian Jeon Yoo Sung. Additionally, Jo Se Ho's friend of 20 years, comedian Nam Chang Hee will be hosting the event. Moreover, BIGBANG's Taeyang and singers Park Bum Soo and Gummy will be performing congratulatory songs. Actor Lee Dong Wook will also be delivering a congratulatory speech.

Lee Dong Wook and Jo Se Ho have showcased their friendship many times in the past. In a talk show with Yoo Jae Suk, the actor also revealed that he knew about the comedian's dating life before it came into the public limelight.

In January 2024, Jo Se Ho's agency confirmed that he has been dating a non-celebrity since last year. Jo Se Ho also revealed that they have wedding plans in mind and that the couple has already taken their parents' permission and blessings.

Jo Se Ho is a popular comedian and host known for shows like You Quiz on the Block, Law of the Jungle in Sumatra, and more.

