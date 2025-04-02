Are David Beckham and Victoria's Lives Changed As Rebecca Loos Pushes Extramarital Affair Claims? Couple Shares Update

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham aren’t bothered by Rebecca Loss’s affair claims. The couple showed a united front as they celebrated the soccer star’s birthday. Victoria hosted a black-tie event in honor of her husband’s milestone 50th birthday nearly a month before the actual day.

She shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram, featuring a snap of the couple and one with their family. She also posted photos of her sons, Cruz and Romeo, posing with their respective partners.

“What a way to begin the first of many birthday celebrations for @davidbeckham, surrounded by friends and family x Kisses from Miami!” Victoria, 50, captioned the post. David also shared a bunch of pictures, starting with a snap of him and the Spice Girl alum.

He is set to ring in his 50th birthday on May 2 but opted for an early celebration on April 1. “So I thought I’d start celebrating slightly early, such a special night in Miami. So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with,” he captioned the post.

Loos was the former soccer player’s assistant and made headlines for claiming she had a months-long affair with the athlete while he was married to Victoria. The cheating scandal resurfaced after his eponymous Netflix docuseries was released in 2023.

However, David has continued to deny the allegation at every instance. On Sunday, March 30, Loos had a bombshell interview with 60 Minutes Australia and alleged that she “never exaggerated” or lied about her claims.

The former assistant, who is now “happily married,” reflected on the traumatic experience she had after accusing the soccer player of an extramarital affair.

She called herself “brave” for going after one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood, who have all the resources they want, all the money in the world, and the “best” team of PRs and lawyers. “All I had on my side was the truth,” Loos told the outlet.