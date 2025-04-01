Kim Soo Hyun has found himself in deep turmoil, entangled not only in the controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron’s minor dating scandal but also facing a financial crunch. Amidst the ongoing backlash, brands have already severed their ties with the actor. Kim Soo Hyun even lost the ‘Highest Paid Actor of South Korea’ tag recently.

According to industry insiders, his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has confirmed that its finances are critically low. The agency's financial situation has deteriorated so badly that the agency recently suspended its contract with an external cleaning service, fueling rumors that the company is on the brink of collapse. Reports suggest that GOLDMEDALIST, once a thriving entity, is now struggling to stay afloat, and some fear it could soon wither away if the situation doesn't improve.

On March 31, 2025, Kim Soo Hyun made his first public appearance at a press conference—a moment that was not only a defense strategy against the growing controversy but also a desperate attempt to salvage his agency from potential bankruptcy. Industry experts believe his appearance was a clear reflection of the urgency within GOLDMEDALIST, with many suggesting that if the dating scandal drags on, the company may be forced to shut down entirely.

An M&A expert, familiar with the financial troubles, commented, “GOLDMEDALIST used to maintain a surplus of around 2 to 3 billion KRW (approximately USD 1.36 million to USD 2.04 million), but that’s no longer the case. More than 20 of Kim Soo Hyun’s endorsement deals have been cancelled. Although some advertisers are refraining from imposing penalties, the combination of refunding prepaid model fees, cancelled events, and rising fixed costs have drained the company’s funds.”

Advertisement

Although the agency has not confirmed it publicly, rumors suggest that GOLDMEDALIST is actively seeking outside investment to survive. A financial industry source revealed, “The company reportedly needed to secure about 6 billion KRW (approximately USD 4.08 million) before the press conference. I’ve also heard that they’ve stopped using the outsourced cleaning service, which could signal restructuring among the staff.”

In response to the ongoing fix, Kim Soo Hyun has filed a lawsuit for damages amounting to 12 billion KRW (approximately USD 12.24 million) against Kim Sae Ron’s family, an unnamed relative, and the Garosero Research Institute YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Garosero reveals metadata backing Kim Soo Hyun singing The Moon Embracing the Sun OST in 2018, exposing denial of dating minor Kim Sae Ron