Major Days of Our Lives Actor CONFIRMS Exit From the Show; Know Who It is And Why They Are Leaving

Tamara Braun announces her exit from Days of Our Lives. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans and confirmed that she was not playing any kind of an April Fool’s prank. Alongside the major revelation, Braun also revealed her last day of working on the sets of one of the longest-running shows.

The actress portrays the role of Ava on screen, and in her message to the fans and followers, Braun mentioned, “I wish this was an April Fool’s Joke but it’s not.”

She further added, “This is Ava’s last week on Days. The last couple of days, really. Sad but true. I’ve been gone since late July of last year but you can still catch Ava on your screens until April 3rd! I miss being with my Days pals. They are a really good group of caring individuals and being with them was a joy.”

Braun stepped into the role of Ava in 2008 when she first joined the show. The actress won her first Emmy award in 2009 in the category of Best Supporting Actress. The Stalked by My Ex star returned to the role in 2011 after a brief exit.

Opening up about her stepping out of the show, the spokesperson for Days of Our Lives revealed, “The change was solely due to the ebb and flow of daytime storytelling.”

Besides the NBC daily soap, Braun has also worked in shows like General Hospital and All My Children. The actress portrayed the roles of Kim Nero and Reese Williams, respectively.

