April 2025 K-drama releases: Karma, Resident Playbook, Heavenly Ever After, and more; 12 shows to check out this month
From Karma and Resident Playbook to Heavenly Ever After, here are 12 highly anticipated dramas set to premiere on April 12. Discover everything you need to know about these exciting new releases!
K-drama fans no longer need to endure months of anticipation. With multiple new shows premiering each month, it's like a perfect platter filled with a variety of exciting genres—romance, thriller, comedy, and more. April 2025 is no exception, bringing a fresh lineup of must-watch series from talented directors, writers, and actors.
March delivered incredible dramas such as When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Potato Lab, The Art of Negotiation, Hyper Knife, and Divorce Insurance. Now, April promises even more captivating releases. But what are the upcoming dramas? Who stars in them? Where and when can you watch? We have all the answers! Here’s a list of nine confirmed releases and three anticipated dramas yet to announce their premiere dates.
Way Back Love
Based on the novel A Week Before I Die by Seo Eun Chae, this coming-of-age romance follows Hee Wan, a 24-year-old woman who has lost the will to live. A week before her planned death, her childhood friend and first love, Ram Woo, appears before her as a grim reaper.
When to watch: April 3
Where to watch: Viki
Cast: Gong Myung, Kim Min Ha, Oh Woo Ri, Ki Chang Seok
Episodes: 6
Genre: Romance
Director: Choi Ha Na
Scriptwriter: Song Hyun Ju
Six individuals find their lives mysteriously entangled in ill-fated relationships. But why them? Could it be a consequence of their past misdeeds or the ripple effect of present actions? Based on the Kakao Webtoon by Choi Hee-seon, Karma unravels the mystery one step at a time.
When to watch: April 4
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Park Hae Soo, Shin Min Ah, Lee Hee Joon, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Kwang Soo, Gong Seung Yeon (Special appearance: Kim Nam Gil)
Episodes: 6
Genre: Thriller
Director and scriptwriter: Lee II Hyung
After breaking up with her dark first love, Bunny suddenly finds herself surrounded by five attractive boys. Adapted from the novel Bunny and Her Boys by Ni Eun, this lighthearted romance is sure to delight audiences.
When to watch: April 4
Where to watch: Viki
Cast: Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Jo Joon Young
Episodes: 12
Genre: Romance
Director: Kim Ji Hoon
Scriptwriter: Lee Seul, Sung So Eun
New Recruit Season 3
The Shinwha military unit faces rising tensions following the arrival of two new soldiers and the return of a key protagonist. Private Park Min Seok’s military life grows increasingly complicated—how will he navigate this new chaos?
When to watch: April 7
Where to watch: ENA, Genie TV
Cast: Kim Min Ho, Kim Ji Suk, Kim Dong Jun
Episodes: 8
Genre: Comedy
Director Min Ji Ki and Jo Je Uk
Kian’s Bizarre B&B
Kian84 manages an unconventional guesthouse, Kian Bizarre B&B, on Ulleungdo Island, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for young visitors.
When to watch: April 8
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Kian84, BTS Jin, Ji Ye Eun
Episodes: 9
Genre: Variety, Reality Show
A spin-off of Hospital Playlist, this drama follows the personal and professional lives of young obstetrics and gynecology residents in an era of declining birth rates.
When to watch: April 12
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Go Youn Jung, Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, Kang You Seok, Jung Joon Won
Episode: 12
Genre: Medical Drama
Director Lee Min Soo
Scriptwriter: Kim Song Hee
Hae Suk, a woman who lived a blissful life with her devoted husband, passed away. Her husband, who always admired her beauty at every stage of life, struggles to move on in this poignant love story.
When to watch: April 19
Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix
Cast: Kim Hye Ja, Son Suk Ku, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Cheon Ho Jin, Ryu Deok Hwan
Episodes: 12
Director Kim Seok Yoon
Scriptwriter: Lee Nam Gyu
Genre: Romance, Comedy, fantasy
Pump Up the Healthy Love
Gym manager Do Hyeon Jung, a fitness enthusiast, crosses paths with Lee Min Ran, a travel agency planner. Their unexpected meeting sparks an inspiring and heartfelt journey.
When to watch: April 30
Where to watch: KBS
Cast: Lee Jung Young, Jeong Eun Ji, Lee Mi Do, Lee Seung Woo, Park Sung Yeon, Lee Ji Hye, Hong Yoon Hwa
Episode: 12
Director: Park Joon Soo and Choi Yeon Soo
Scriptwriter: Kim Ji Soo
Genre: Comedy, Romance
TBA Releases (Awaiting Premiere Dates)
Yeon Si Eun transfers to Eunjang High School, haunted by past trauma. Having failed to protect his friend before, he refuses to stand by and let history repeat itself. Based on the webcomic Yakhanyoungwoong by Seo Pae-Seu.
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Choi Min Young, Ryeo Un, Lee Min Jae, Bae Na Ra, Lee Jung Young
Mercy for None
A former gangster, having severed ties with his criminal past, embarks on a relentless quest for vengeance after uncovering the truth behind his brother’s death.
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: So Ji sub, Huh Joon Ho, Gong Myoung
Our Movie
A film director and an aspiring actress, both battling personal health struggles, find solace in each other while working on a film. As they heal, love blossoms.
Where to watch: SBS, Disney+
Cast: Nam Koong Min, Jeon Yeo Been, Seo Hyun Woo
April 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-Drama lovers. Mark your calendars and get ready to binge-watch these incredible stories!
