April 2025 K-drama releases: Karma, Resident Playbook, Heavenly Ever After, and more; 12 shows to check out this month

K-drama fans no longer need to endure months of anticipation. With multiple new shows premiering each month, it's like a perfect platter filled with a variety of exciting genres—romance, thriller, comedy, and more. April 2025 is no exception, bringing a fresh lineup of must-watch series from talented directors, writers, and actors.

March delivered incredible dramas such as When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Potato Lab, The Art of Negotiation, Hyper Knife, and Divorce Insurance. Now, April promises even more captivating releases. But what are the upcoming dramas? Who stars in them? Where and when can you watch? We have all the answers! Here’s a list of nine confirmed releases and three anticipated dramas yet to announce their premiere dates.

Way Back Love

Based on the novel A Week Before I Die by Seo Eun Chae, this coming-of-age romance follows Hee Wan, a 24-year-old woman who has lost the will to live. A week before her planned death, her childhood friend and first love, Ram Woo, appears before her as a grim reaper.

When to watch: April 3

Where to watch: Viki

Cast: Gong Myung, Kim Min Ha, Oh Woo Ri, Ki Chang Seok

Episodes: 6

Genre: Romance

Director: Choi Ha Na

Scriptwriter: Song Hyun Ju

Karma

Six individuals find their lives mysteriously entangled in ill-fated relationships. But why them? Could it be a consequence of their past misdeeds or the ripple effect of present actions? Based on the Kakao Webtoon by Choi Hee-seon, Karma unravels the mystery one step at a time.

When to watch: April 4

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Park Hae Soo, Shin Min Ah, Lee Hee Joon, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Kwang Soo, Gong Seung Yeon (Special appearance: Kim Nam Gil)

Episodes: 6

Genre: Thriller

Director and scriptwriter: Lee II Hyung

Crushology 101

After breaking up with her dark first love, Bunny suddenly finds herself surrounded by five attractive boys. Adapted from the novel Bunny and Her Boys by Ni Eun, this lighthearted romance is sure to delight audiences.

When to watch: April 4

Where to watch: Viki

Cast: Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Jo Joon Young

Episodes: 12

Genre: Romance

Director: Kim Ji Hoon

Scriptwriter: Lee Seul, Sung So Eun

New Recruit Season 3

The Shinwha military unit faces rising tensions following the arrival of two new soldiers and the return of a key protagonist. Private Park Min Seok’s military life grows increasingly complicated—how will he navigate this new chaos?

When to watch: April 7

Where to watch: ENA, Genie TV

Cast: Kim Min Ho, Kim Ji Suk, Kim Dong Jun

Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy

Director Min Ji Ki and Jo Je Uk

Kian’s Bizarre B&B

Kian84 manages an unconventional guesthouse, Kian Bizarre B&B, on Ulleungdo Island, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for young visitors.

When to watch: April 8

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Kian84, BTS Jin, Ji Ye Eun

Episodes: 9

Genre: Variety, Reality Show

Resident Playbook

A spin-off of Hospital Playlist, this drama follows the personal and professional lives of young obstetrics and gynecology residents in an era of declining birth rates.

When to watch: April 12

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Go Youn Jung, Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, Kang You Seok, Jung Joon Won

Episode: 12

Genre: Medical Drama

Director Lee Min Soo

Scriptwriter: Kim Song Hee

Heavenly Ever After

Hae Suk, a woman who lived a blissful life with her devoted husband, passed away. Her husband, who always admired her beauty at every stage of life, struggles to move on in this poignant love story.

When to watch: April 19

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Cast: Kim Hye Ja, Son Suk Ku, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Cheon Ho Jin, Ryu Deok Hwan

Episodes: 12

Director Kim Seok Yoon

Scriptwriter: Lee Nam Gyu

Genre: Romance, Comedy, fantasy

Pump Up the Healthy Love

Gym manager Do Hyeon Jung, a fitness enthusiast, crosses paths with Lee Min Ran, a travel agency planner. Their unexpected meeting sparks an inspiring and heartfelt journey.

When to watch: April 30

Where to watch: KBS

Cast: Lee Jung Young, Jeong Eun Ji, Lee Mi Do, Lee Seung Woo, Park Sung Yeon, Lee Ji Hye, Hong Yoon Hwa

Episode: 12

Director: Park Joon Soo and Choi Yeon Soo

Scriptwriter: Kim Ji Soo

Genre: Comedy, Romance

TBA Releases (Awaiting Premiere Dates)

Weak Hero Class 2

Yeon Si Eun transfers to Eunjang High School, haunted by past trauma. Having failed to protect his friend before, he refuses to stand by and let history repeat itself. Based on the webcomic Yakhanyoungwoong by Seo Pae-Seu.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Choi Min Young, Ryeo Un, Lee Min Jae, Bae Na Ra, Lee Jung Young

Mercy for None

A former gangster, having severed ties with his criminal past, embarks on a relentless quest for vengeance after uncovering the truth behind his brother’s death.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: So Ji sub, Huh Joon Ho, Gong Myoung

Our Movie

A film director and an aspiring actress, both battling personal health struggles, find solace in each other while working on a film. As they heal, love blossoms.

Where to watch: SBS, Disney+

Cast: Nam Koong Min, Jeon Yeo Been, Seo Hyun Woo

April 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-Drama lovers. Mark your calendars and get ready to binge-watch these incredible stories!

