L2 Empuraan UAE Box Office: Mohanlal's political actioner scripts history in the Gulf; grosses USD 8 million in 6 days

Malayalam cinema's biggest release of 2025, L2 Empuraan, turned out to be a juggernaut at the box office. The Mohanlal starrer is ripping the box office apart—left, right, and center.

L2 Empuraan emerges biggest Malayalam grosser in the Gulf

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan made history at the Gulf box office thanks to its unprecedented hype and Mohanlal's superstardom. It emerged as the biggest Mollywood grosser in the Gulf territory.

Opened to an electrifying start, the movie grossed over USD 6.59 million in its opening weekend and then smashed USD 1.27 million on Eid Day, taking the total 5-day cume to USD 7.86 million, which is Rs 67.25 crore as per Indian currencies.

Rewriting history with the strong box office trends, the movie continued its glorious run in the Gulf and surpassed the USD 8 million mark today on Day 6. It will continue to lure the audience to cinemas for a couple of weeks, though the pace is expected to slow a little bit from tomorrow onwards.

Looking at the current trends, the Mohanlal starrer is all set to wrap its theatrical run in the Gulf after smashing the USD 10 million mark. It will be a massive benchmark for all the upcoming Indian movies.

L2 Empuraan in cinemas

L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Manju Warrier in the lead.

Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is currently running successfully in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

