Ajay Devgn Birthday: When Kajol praised Raid 2 actor for being a fabulous cook and revealed his special dish for her; ‘He shuts…’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is celebrating his birthday today (April 2). He is one of the industry's most celebrated stars who is known for his versatility. On this special day, let's take a look back at time when his wife and actress Kajol praised his cooking skills and revealed that his specialty is making ‘amazing khichdi’ for her. She further added that he likes to shut the kitchen door while cooking to keep his recipes a secret.

Kajol once graced a special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs to celebrate her 30 years in the film industry. During the show, when host Bharti Singh asked about her husband Ajay's cooking skills and his signature dish, the Do Patti actress couldn’t help but gush.

She shared that despite it being hard to believe, the Shaitaan actor is quite the passionate cook. She added that he has a special touch when it comes to cooking and every dish he makes turns out absolutely delicious.

Kajol continued on to share that Ajay Devgn truly enjoys cooking and prefers to keep it private. She added, “He shuts the door of the kitchen when he is cooking. Even when he is cooking, he doesn't share his recipes or what he is preparing. He often cooks amazing khichdi for me and that is his specialty.”

For the unversed, Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999, and became parents to their children, Nysa in 2003 and Yug in 2010.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will next be seen reprising his iconic role as Amay Patnaik in the much-awaited Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 hit Raid. In the first installment, he played a senior Income Tax officer, and the sequel promises to entertain audiences with an even more gripping. It is set to hit theaters on May 1.

In addition to this, the actor also has an exciting lineup of films, including Son of Sardaar 2, Drishyam 3, De De Pyaar De 2, Dhamaal 4, Ranger, and Golmaal 5.

On the other hand, Kajol is all set to star in the upcoming mythological horror film Maa, where she will take on a powerful role in the timeless battle between good and evil. The film is all set to release on June 27, 2025.

