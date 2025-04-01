Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act gains over 20,000 signatures calling for stricter statutory r*pe laws amid Kim Sae Ron dating row

As the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged past relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron continues to spark heated debates, it has also led to broader discussions on South Korea’s legal framework for protecting minors. In response to the ongoing situation, a formal petition was filed on March 31 through the National Assembly Electronic Petition system, advocating for major legal changes regarding statutory rape and the punishment for offenders.

The petition, referred to as the “Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act,” is calling for a revision to the current law that governs statutory rape protections. Under the existing legislation, South Korean law defines minors as individuals under 18, but statutory rape laws only protect those between the ages of 13 and 16. This means that individuals aged 16 and older are not legally safeguarded from engaging in relationships with adults, a loophole that the petitioner argues allows potential predators to exploit minors without facing legal consequences.

The petitioner directly referenced Kim Soo Hyun’s case, stating that with the current legal framework, there is no way to hold the actor accountable, regardless of the allegations being made against him. They stressed the urgent need to amend the law by raising the age threshold for statutory rape protections from 16 to 19.

This proposed change aims to close the legal loophole that could enable adults to engage in questionable relationships with teenagers who may not yet have the emotional or mental maturity to consent to such dynamics.

In addition to modifying the statutory age limit, the petition also calls for stricter punishment for offenders. Currently, those convicted of statutory rape face a minimum prison sentence of two years. However, the petitioner is advocating for a harsher penalty, proposing that the minimum sentence be increased to five years. This, they argue, would serve as a stronger deterrent against such offenses and provide a greater sense of justice for victims.

Public reaction to the petition has been swift and overwhelmingly supportive. Within just hours of being filed, the petition had already amassed over 20,000 signatures. According to the National Assembly’s procedural rules, if a petition gathers more than 50,000 signatures within 30 days, it will be formally reviewed by the legislative body’s subcommittee.

Given the momentum behind this movement, it is highly likely that the petition will reach the required threshold, setting the stage for potential legal amendments.

The emergence of this petition underscores how deeply the Kim Soo Hyun scandal has resonated with the public, highlighting the concerns many have about gaps in the legal system that may fail to adequately protect minors. Amidst mounting scrutiny, Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, have continued to deny any wrongdoing, insisting that the actor did not engage in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron while she was a minor.

Whether the proposed revisions to the statutory rape law gain enough traction to influence actual legislation remains to be seen, but the case has undoubtedly ignited an important conversation about the need for stronger legal protections for minors in South Korea. With public attention firmly fixed on this issue, all eyes are now on the National Assembly to determine the next course of action.

