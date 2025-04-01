L2 Empuraan Overseas Box Office: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's film achieves new feat; grosses USD 15 million in 6 days

L2 Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and starring Superstar Mohanlal in the lead role, is doing wonders at the box office. The malayalam biggie is not only rewriting history in Kerala but also in overseas markets.

L2 Empuraan smashes USD 15 million mark in foreign markets

Billed as Malayalam cinema's biggest release this year, L2 Empuraan proved to be a big money spinner at the box office. Besides smashing over Rs 63 crore in its home state, the movie clocked over USD 15 million (Rs 130 crore) in the international markets.

One must note that it is the only Malayalam movie ever to achieve this feat overseas. The worldwide gross collection of L2 Empuraan is heading towards the Rs 250 crore mark.

Interestingly, the movie overperformed in many foreign territories and has entertained the audience ever since it hit the cinemas. To be specific, it has already emerged as Malayalam cinema's biggest grosser in the Gulf.

It will continue to soar high for a couple of weeks. If the movie manages to hold well, it will surely hit another milestone by hitting the USD 20 million mark in the foreign markets alone.

The final cume of Empuraan is expected to be around USD 22 million internationally. It will be interesting to see at what figure the movie wraps its curtains at the global box office.

L2 Empuraan in cinemas

L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Manju Warrier in the lead.

Advertisement

Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is currently running successfully in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Sikandar vs L2 Empuraan, who stands out in the battle of the day 2 higher gross?