BIGHIT MUSIC says BTS’ Jungkook ‘himself’ confirmed post allegedly supporting NewJeans: ‘We don’t interpret on our own’

Recently, a new controversy emerged after BTS’ Jungkook allegedly supported NewJeans amid their feud with HYBE. While many fans have praised him for taking a stance, others have criticized him for the same. After his Instagram post went viral, BIGHIT MUSIC briefly confirmed his stance, which further fueled the controversy. Now, the agency has emphasized the K-pop idol ‘himself’ confirmed allegedly supporting the group in his Instagram post.

According to Korean media outlet Edaily, in response to the controversy, BIGHIT MUSIC said, “The response we gave to the media regarding Jungkook’s post yesterday was based on information confirmed by the artist himself.”

They added, “We want to clarify we do not arbitrarily interpret or disclose the intent behind what the artist posts on social media on our own.” However, at the same time, HYBE also mentioned that they are unable to reveal the subject and object of the sentence penned by Jungkook as a caption on his Instagram.

For the unversed, on September 14, Jungkook took to his pet dog’s Instagram account @bowwow_bam and shared a picture of his Doberman Bam. However, what caught fans’ attention was the caption, where he used five heart emojis of different colors, seemingly symbolizing NewJeans’ Powerpuff Girls characters, and the caption “Artists are not guilty”.

It was widely interpreted as him showing support for the girl group amid their feud with HYBE. Not too long after, he shared another photo of Bam with the caption “Don’t use them.”

While many appreciated him taking a stance, others thought the account had been hacked and was being used with malicious intent. Amid the confusing situation, HYBE initially said that they were seeking more information regarding the same.

Shortly after, the company’s subsidiary BIGHT MUSIC which houses BTS, released a brief statement saying that Jungkook made the posts intending to support his juniors. They also emphasized the K-pop idol’s belief, “under no circumstances should young artists be dragged into disputes or used as shields."

While many fans interpreted, Jungkook who himself entered the industry as a teenager resonated with the NewJeans’ members’ ongoing situation, others have criticized him for doing so. Moreover, the timing of his post, which was shared just a few days after the girl group’s unexpected YouTube live, led to many speculations.

