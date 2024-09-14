BIGHIT MUSIC confirms BTS' Jungkook's support for NewJeans; says he wishes to protect young artists being used as 'shields'
BTS’ Jungkook’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, has confirmed in an official statement that Jungkook’s recent post was intended to express support against young idols being used as shields.
BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS’ agency, has addressed Jungkook's recent SNS message. On the 14th, the agency clarified to My Daily that Jungkook’s post was made to express his belief that young artists should not be dragged into disputes or used as shields. Earlier that day, Jungkook had posted on his dog’s account, stating, “Artists are not guilty.” The meaningful post has sparked various speculations about Jungkook’s intentions.