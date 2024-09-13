HYBE under investigation for workplace bullying after NewJeans reveal manager asked to 'ignore' Hanni

HYBE is currently under investigation over workplace bullying which was filed and submitted to the Seoul Western District Labor Office of the Ministry of Employment and Labor. Authorities are expected to investigate potential violations of South Korea's Labor Standards Act, particularly concerning the prohibition of workplace harassment.

The investigation will assess whether the company's actions contravened Article 76-2 and Article 76-3, which address harassment in the workplace and the required measures to handle such incidents.

On September 11, 2024, NewJeans conducted a YouTube livestream where they addressed Min Hee Jin’s removal from ADOR’s CEO position and demanded her reinstatement. During the broadcast, the girl group’s member Hanni recounted how she was waiting in a hallway at HYBE’s office when another group and their manager passed by.

Though they initially greeted each other, as they walked back, the manager reportedly instructed the group to ignore her. The artist expressed her confusion and disbelief over the situation, shedding light on potential workplace bullying within the company. Following the revelation of the incident, they added that after Min Hee Jin’s removal, there is no one from the company to protect them.

HYBE responded to these allegations, stating that after reviewing seven to eight minutes of CCTV footage from the incident, they found no evidence to support claims of inappropriate behavior by the manager. Despite this, the issue has sparked public interest, with many calling for further scrutiny.

Hanni's statements have also resonated with fellow NewJeans member Minji, who expressed shock and concern over the situation. She highlighted her worries about potential ostracization and the lack of protection for the members. Both artists have raised concerns over whether future similar incidents might occur without proper safeguards in place.

The timing of the investigation comes amid internal leadership changes at HYBE’s subsidiary ADOR, with Kim Joo Young recently appointed as the new CEO. Conflicts have also arisen within the company during this transition, adding more complexity to the ongoing controversy surrounding NewJeans and their treatment within the company.

