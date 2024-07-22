BLACKPINK to make highly-anticipated comeback in 2025; YG confirms world tour is on cards

BLACKPINK’s comeback has been a topic of discussion among BLINKs for so long. The group last released music in 2022 with its studio album Born Pink. According to YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk, the megastar girl group will make a comeback in 2025.

BLACKPINK to make comeback and embark on world tour in 2025

On July 21, YG Entertainment’s official YouTube channel dropped a new video revealing the agency’s plans for 2025. In the video, founder Yang Hyun Suk confirmed that BLACKPINK will make its highly-anticipated comeback which has been due since 2022. At the same time, he revealed that the group will also embark on a world tour next year, following the new album release.

The video instantly became viral and fans are extremely happy to finally have an update about BLACKPINK’s new music release. Now anticipation runs high for the group’s comeback.

Watch Yang Hyun Suk revealing BLACKPINK’s 2025 plans:

YG Entertainment reveals 2025 plans for more groups

Meanwhile, on this day, the YG Entertainment founder also discussed next year’s plans for the agency’s other groups. He revealed that 2NE1 will hold concerts starting in early October to commemorate its 15th debut anniversary. At the same time, BABYMONSTER, TREASURE, WINNER also have some exciting plans for the upcoming months.

Advertisement

Watch YG Entertainment’s announcement video here:

BLACKPINK’s latest and upcoming group activities

In other news, BLACKPINK has already announced a fan sign event OUR ARE WITH BLINK, which is set to take place on August 8, marking the group’s 8th debut anniversary. The members haven’t made a group appearance since November 2023. So fans are eagerly looking forward to this much-awaited reunion.

On the other hand, with this upcoming 2025 album, the four-piece group is set to release their first music since Born Pink released on September 16, 2022. With the members’ unusual absence from group activities, many even thought BLACKPINK was on an indefinite hiatus.

However, laying fans’ worry to rest, the trailblazer girl group is set to make its return to the pavilion.

What BLACKPINK are members doing now?

Meanwhile, all four BLACKPINK members have been keeping busy with their solo activities. The oldest Jisoo is returning to her actress mode with a film and a new drama in the pipeline. Jennie has confirmed to be working on her first solo album. Rosé has signed with THE BLACK LABEL, promising to release new music soon.

Advertisement

Lastly, the maknae Lisa has released her comeback single ROCKSTAR, which is soaring high on music platforms and charts.

ALSO READ: Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BLACKPINK to reunite for anniversary, Byeon Woo Seok’s over-security incident reaches peak, more