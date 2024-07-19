BLACKPINK announces OUR AREA WITH BLINK fan sign event on August 8 to celebrate group’s 8th debut anniversary

BLACKPINK is all set for its next big event. The members are gearing up to hold a fan signing event OUR AREA WITH BLINK, making their first public group appearance since November 2023. Though the excitement runs high, there are only a few lucky fans who will be able to attend the fan signing.

BLACKPINK to hold fan signing event on debut anniversary on August 8

On July 19, BLACKPINK took to its official Weverse channel and announced OUR AREA WITH BLINK, a new fan-signing event. It is set to take place on August 8, celebrating the group’s 8th debut anniversary on that day.

Though all fans with BLINK membership (Global) can participate, only a few lucky ones will be chosen to meet the members. A total of 88 participants who best express their love for the four-piece group through fan letters, photos, drawings, and stories about their precious moments with BLACKPINK, will receive the invitation to attend the fan signing event.

Fans who decide to try their luck out can share their love for the group using the hashtag #OUR_AREA_WITH_BLINK on the Weverse feed. For the event’s location and timing, individuals who win the contest will be notified later. The entry for participants will commence on July 19 and run till July 26, before the winners are announced on July 31.

Meanwhile, BLINKs are eagerly looking forward to this highly-anticipated fan signing event, since it will be the first time since November 21, 2023, that the four members will make public appearances together as BLACKPINK.

Read BLACKPINK’s Weverse notice here:

More about BLACKPINK's recent activities

Debuting on August 8, 2016, BLACKPINK is about to complete 8 great years in the realm of K-pop. The upcoming fan signing event was quite unexpected since all four members have been recently busy with their solo activities. They haven’t made a group appearance in a while since attending King Charles’ South Korea-UK State Banquet on November 21.

Meanwhile, in December of last year, each member ended their individual contract with YG Entertainment, while only staying with the agency for group activities. Shortly after, Jennie became the first BLACKPINK member to launch a solo agency ODD ATELIER. Lisa and Jisoo followed suit with their LLOUD and BLISSOO. Rosé is the only member who didn’t establish her own company and signed a new management contract with THE BLACK LABEL.

