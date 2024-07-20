SEVENTEEN's Mingyu joins BLACKPINK's Lisa for ROCKSTAR challenge; fans hail '97' liners'; WATCH

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and BLACKPINK's Lisa, both born in 1997, have thrilled fans by teaming up for Lisa's ROCKSTAR challenge. The collaboration, flaunting their dynamic visuals and synergy, has sparked excitement among fans of both idols.

Meanwhile, Lisa's single ROCKSTAR, released on June 28 as her first solo release in three years under her independent label LLOUD, has been a hit, upon its release.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu dance to ROCKSTAR

On July 20, BLACKPINK's Lisa and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu thrilled fans by taking on Lisa's ROCKSTAR dance challenge, sending the internet into a frenzy. The 97' liners delivered a visual feast, showcasing their synchronized moves and undeniable chemistry. Lisa stunned in a sleek black crop top and stylish jeans, while Mingyu kept it effortlessly cool in a white jacket over a plain tee and gray pants.

The dance challenge video, shared on Lisa's social media, captured the duo grooving to ROCKSTAR with infectious energy and fun. Fans were delighted by their playful camaraderie, praising the pairing as a "double-kill visual treat."

Take a look at the video here;

This isn't the first time Lisa and Mingyu have captured fans' hearts. Earlier this year, their adorable interactions at a luxury brand event took the internet by storm, solidifying their status as fan favorites. The latest dance challenge only added to the excitement, with fans eagerly celebrating the reunion of the beloved 97' liners.

Advertisement

More details about Lisa and Mingyu’s latest activities

BLACKPINK's Lisa and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu have also been making headlines with their recent endeavors. Lisa, known for her groundbreaking solo career, released her single ROCKSTAR on June 27, which quickly climbed to number one on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. As she gears up for her acting debut in 2025's HBO series The White Lotus, Lisa's influence continues to soar.

Mingyu, meanwhile, has been busy with SEVENTEEN's impactful activities. The group made history as the first K-pop act to perform at the Glastonbury Festival and was recently appointed UNESCO's Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. They are also preparing for their 2024 SVT 8TH FAN MEETING in Seoul and will headline LOLLAPALOOZA Berlin in September.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN brings FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR to cinemas; limited screenings to begin on August 21; know DETAILS