BLACKPINK’s Jennie announces release schedule for upcoming single Mantra with stunning teaser image; SEE PIC

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set to release her upcoming single titled Mantra soon and has released a brand new teaser image. The anticipation for the new song has increased among fans, and they cannot wait for its premiere.

On October 7, 2024, a new concept image of BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s upcoming song has dropped and she has officially confirmed the release schedule for the single. The song is set to officially release on October 8, 2024, at 8 PM EDT, which corresponds to October 9, 2024, at 9 AM KST. The music video for the song will also be released and will be available to stream on all music platforms.

Moreover, in the image, the K-pop idol can be seen wearing a white onesie outfit and staring intensely at the camera. Jennie has also confirmed that she will be promoting the song on South Korean music shows as well.

The artist established her own company, Odd Atelier, at the start of 2024. After leaving YG Entertainment, she will venture her solo career through it. However, she is still a member of BLACKPINK and will work closely with her previous company for group activities.

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose with BLACKPINK in 2016. The group became extremely popular and is now one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Furthermore, Jennie was the first member of her group to debut as a solo artist and released the single titled SOLO. The artist also released the single You & Me in 2023, which she first performed during the group's BORN PINK world tour. Later, a performance video was released for the track.

Advertisement

Jennie was also featured in a collaboration song titled Spot with BLACK B’s Zico, which grabbed top spots on every South Korean local chart. She has also gained her first entry into the Billboard 100 chart with her feature on the song One of the Girls.