Box Office: Revenge of the Sith reissue stuns with USD 3.4M previews, set to top THESE modern re-releases

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith remains as big a force at the box office as it was two decades ago during its original release. The space opera returned to theaters on April 25 for its 20th anniversary, earning a massive USD 3.4 million in Thursday previews across the U.S. It marked the biggest preview haul ever for a re-release, exceeding expectations and proving the franchise’s lasting appeal.

Advertisement

The special re-release marks a major win for Disney and Lucasfilm, which brought George Lucas’s final prequel installment back to the big screen as part of the Star Wars legacy celebration. Early estimates suggest the film is now on track for a USD 25 to USD 30 million opening weekend, potentially setting a new benchmark for modern-era re-releases. If achieved, it would surpass the openings of Titanic's 15th anniversary 3D reissue (USD 17.3M in 2012) and Avatar’s 2022 run (USD 10.5M). It would trail only Disney’s 2011 3D re-release of The Lion King, which opened to USD 30.2M.

Originally released on May 19, 2005, Revenge of the Sith serves as the final chapter of the prequel trilogy and the turning point in Anakin Skywalker’s tragic descent into Darth Vader. The film was written and directed by Lucas and features a star-studded cast, including Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, and Samuel L. Jackson. Revenge of the Sith was set three years after the start of the Clone Wars, chronicling the fall of the Republic, the rise of the Galactic Empire, and the near-extinction of the Jedi Order.

Advertisement

At the time of its original release, Revenge of the Sith was a commercial juggernaut, grossing over USD 850 million worldwide and setting a then-record USD 50 million for its opening Thursday. It was the highest-grossing film of 2005 in the U.S. and second globally.

The new release taps into nostalgia while introducing the saga to a new generation. The reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising its darker themes, emotional climax, and iconic setting.

With the success of this reissue, Revenge of the Sith reaffirms its status as one of the most beloved chapters in the Star Wars universe. It proves that true masterpieces continue to captivate audiences, no matter how much time has passed.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Revenge of the Sith secures widest re-release ever with 2,775 theaters and USD 10 million in presales across US