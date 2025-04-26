Watch: Rajinikanth ditches his Rs 8 crore private jet as he travels in economy flight

Rajinikanth has been hustling with the shooting of his film, Jailer 2. And recently, the Tamil superstar was spotted traveling to Chennai on an economy flight, leaving the other passengers surprised with his unexpected presence.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rajinikanth is seen entering a passenger flight amid security arrangements. The superstar, who reportedly owns a private jet worth Rs. 8 crores, left the other passengers surprised and hooting as soon as he stepped in.

Check out the video here:

The Coolie star waved back at his fans, who cheered for him, before proceeding to his seat. His humble behavior left everyone impressed once again. The actor was returning to Chennai after completing a schedule of Jailer 2’s shoot.

Meanwhile, earlier, Rajinikanth was spotted visiting the 400-year-old Matheswaran Shiva Temple in Kerala as he took a pit stop on his way.

The actor was seen dressed in traditional attire as he stepped out of the car and was greeted by the temple authorities. He then went inside the premises to seek blessings.

Coming back to Thalaivar’s work front, he is currently shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, one of his much-anticipated sequels in the making. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, S.J. Suryah, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa Menon, Shiva Rajkumar and others.

Besides this, Rajinikanth also has another massive action thriller lined up ahead. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie has completed the shooting schedule and is slated for a release on August 14.

This film too happens to be a multi-starrer and stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in key roles.

