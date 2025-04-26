Idly Kadai: Dhanush poses with team as he wraps up shooting for fourth directorial, days after fire broke out on set

Dhanush’s upcoming work has been generating a lot of buzz lately, thanks to his impressive lineup. While he is currently shooting for his Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, the actor also has Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa and his own directed film Idly Kadai in the pipeline.

Speaking of the latter, Idly Kadai recently wrapped up shooting. The production house shared pictures as Dhanush joined his team and co-stars for a group photo.

Check out the post here:

The actor is seen wearing a brown sweatshirt and white trousers as he smiles next to producer Akash Baskaran. For those unversed, Idly Kadai recently shifted its release date from April 10 to October 1.

Regarding Idly Kadai, the film's original release date was set to clash at the box office with Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly. However, the makers decided to reschedule the release to Diwali 2025, for reasons best known to them.

More recently, the sets of Idly Kadai caught fire at the Anupapatti village in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu. According to an ANI report, the set featured a narrow lane with shops lined on either side.

Although the exact cause of the massive fire has not been determined, thankfully, no casualties were reported from the site.

Marking Dhanush' fourth directorial venture, Idly Kadai also stars Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Parthiban, and others in key roles. The film is produced under Dhanush's own production house, Wunderbar Films.

In addition to Idly Kadai, Dhanush is also gearing up for another big-ticket release with Kuberaa. The social thriller features a stellar cast, including Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna.

The first single from Kuberaa, titled Poyivaa Nanba, was recently released, showcasing Dhanush's vocals after a long time. It quickly became a hit and chartbuster.

