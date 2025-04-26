Box Office: Michael B. Jordan's Sinners slays with USD 6 million Thursday; scores biggest post-COVID horror opening

Ryan Coogler’s R-rated horror film Sinners has taken the US box office by storm. It was expected to perform well with Michael B. Jordan leading it, but the current trajectory was not forecasted by any movie pundit whatsoever. After its first full week in theatres, the film has outperformed many of its own genre hits, including topping the lifetime domestic gross of last year’s horror hit Longlegs (USD 74.3M).

With a stellar USD 6 million haul on Thursday, marked as the biggest post-Covid Thursday for a horror film, Sinners is showing incredible staying power despite the inevitable declines typical in the industry. The film experienced a mild 15.5 percent drop from Wednesday earnings, a wane that is far better than other recent genre films. Only Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a PG-13 offering, has held better, dropping a mere 9.2 percent to USD 4.9 million.

About Sinners outpacing previous horror hits: its Thursday numbers left behind Nope (USD 3.6 million), Us (USD 4.5 million), and Get Out (USD 3.6 million). Coogler’s film is on track to outpace these titles in its total US gross as it continues its record-breaking run.

As of this writing, Sinners has accumulated an impressive USD 77.5 million, positioning it to surpass Snow White as the fourth highest-grossing US release soon. Doing that will place it as the third-highest-grossing release of the year, cementing its status as a commercial powerhouse.

By Sunday, Sinners is expected to achieve another milestone: becoming just the ninth horror film since the pandemic to cross the USD 100 million mark in the US. The film’s ability to resonate with audiences has positioned it as a standout in the crowded horror genre, signaling a return to form for the niche category in the post-pandemic era.

As it continues to draw in viewers, Sinners looks to remain a dominant force at the US box office for the foreseeable future. With its strong performance, Coogler has proven once again that his ability to blend high-concept storytelling with mass appeal is enviable and capable of delivering back-to-back box office triumphs.

